sm2media.com
The Loblolly Festival’s Impact on Laurel
The City of Laurel hosted the annual Loblolly Festival on Oct. 1, 2022 in Downtown. This year’s event was expected to be the biggest festival yet, featuring 229 vendors along the streets of Downtown Laurel. There was live music, food, kids activities, chainsaw wood-art demonstrations, among a plethora of other things. While the city gathered for the beloved festival, many wonder how this festival was started and just how impactful it is.
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall readies for 2nd annual Founder’s Day Festival
Preparing yourself and your home for the winter starts with checking the appliances you already have. Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues. The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. Forrest Co. Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
National Night Out brings community and city leaders together
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday made for a busy evening in Hattiesburg as city leaders, first responders and community members came together for the annual National Night Out neighborhood parties. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s NNO parties, it has to be fun. “We’re having fun, we’re...
WDAM-TV
4th Street Bar and Grill raises money for Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 4th Street Bar and Grill recently finished its annual golf tournament and donated the proceeds to a local Hub City non-profit. Each year, the bar picks a different local non-profit to support through the tournament. This year, it chose Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center. “Once we...
WDAM-TV
2nd annual Taste of the South brings hungry Hattiesburgers to Main Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street was the place to be for lunch Saturday afternoon. Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings of Hattiesburg partnered to host the second annual Taste of the South food truck festival. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m, Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg was jam-packed with...
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. officials and community fight roadside littering
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents and county officials in Covington County are teaming up to tackle a recurring trash problem along some of the county’s roads. District 5 supervisor and board president Arthur Keys said that community cleanups are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Providence Baptist Church area and Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Jones Chapel and Hopewell communities. The county will give out pick-up sticks, trash bags and other supplies for cleanup to participants.
WDAM-TV
Moratorium to be put in place for section of The Avenues
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is putting a moratorium on a part of The Avenues to complete a master plan study. According to city officials, the moratorium will be on specific developments in the area known as Longleaf Village. That’s the area of North 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue between Hardy Street and 4th Street.
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together.
WDAM-TV
Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department hosts community fire safety events
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Putting out flames is not the only role that firefighters play in the community. The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department held a fire safety event at the L.R. Boyer Memorial Library on Wednesday, Oct. 5. At the event, kids were able to have a hands-on experience as firefighters introduced them to tools such as fire hoses and the jaws of life.
WDAM-TV
Ian disaster relief drive hosted by Laurel church wraps up Friday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel church is winding down efforts to collect relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church will accept donations of adult hygiene items, baby diapers and wipes, snacks, insect repellent and first aid supplies through Friday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m.
WDAM-TV
8th annual Pine Belt Pride events hosted this week
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are celebrating the eighth annual Prine Belt Pride week. The events, which are hosted by The Spectrum Center and sponsored by the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi, will last from Monday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 9.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together.
WLOX
Downtown Wiggins will soon be getting revitalized
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -The Stone County Economic Development Partnership hosted a stakeholder input session for the revitalization of downtown. Stone County Economic Development Partnership is partnering with Mississippi Power and Downtown Strategies to make this project possible. During the meeting, Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory gave a presentation that showed...
WDAM-TV
National Night Out events spread across the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the city of Hattiesburg will host multiple National Night Out Against Crime events in area neighborhoods and communities. Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Night Out Against Crime. The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community policing and build relationships with local law enforcement.
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff hosts National Night Out events
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer 'F-rated'. Hattiesburg Public Schools made quite the jump on the State Department of Education's grade scale, moving from a 'D' to an 'A.'.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer 'F-rated'. Hattiesburg Public Schools made quite the jump on the State Department of Education's grade scale, moving from a 'D' to an 'A.'.
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss gets public input on search for president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is ramping up its search for a new president, and leaders are giving people a chance to weigh in. Consistency, diversity, service and someone willing to take USM ‘to the top’ are qualities that set leaders apart, according to students, faculty, alumni, city officials and community members who spoke at the USM President Search Listening Sessions on Monday, Oct. 3, at Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus.
WDAM-TV
MDOT issues Game Day road safety reminders
Construction on Hwy 42 bridge is underway in Perry Co. Perry County is out with the old and in with the new as the Mississippi Department of Transportation begins the bridge replacement project for Hwy-42.
