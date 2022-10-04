Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Cynthia Lee Sheng faces angry crowd over proposal to overhaul Lemon Playground: 'We need to slow it down'
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng got a lashing from an infuriated crowd of residents Wednesday night over her plans to convert the Frank Lemon Playground — located in the historically Black neighborhood of Shrewsbury — into a parish-wide hub for cheerleading, tumbling and lacrosse. Faced with the...
NOLA.com
IHSNO head of school, classical vocal performance, and other metro schools news
INTERNATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL OF NEW ORLEANS: The new CEO and head of school of the International High School of New Orleans is Adierah Berger, who has been the school's principal for nine years. Berger, a native New Orleanian, holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Xavier University. NOCCA CLASSICAL VOCAL:...
L'Observateur
New Andouille royalty to reign alongside 2021 queens
RESERVE — No one would guess that newly crowned Miss Andouille 2022 Aubrey Renee’ Brumfield and Teen Andouille 2022 Caleigh Nicole Remondet have only known each other for three weeks. They already consider themselves sisters, bonded by a goal to make the St. John the Baptist Parish community proud.
fox8live.com
Real-time cameras show Jefferson Parish drivers if trains are crossing busy intersections
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Getting around the trains on Metairie Road in Jefferson Parish isn’t easy, especially when you’re in a rush. That’s why the parish has launched a new tool for drivers and it’s only the beginning. “Saturday, it was three hours,” Chloe Breaux said....
WDSU
Algiers residents forced to change addresses, city cites public safety
NEW ORLEANS — People living in one Algiers neighborhood are frustrated and in shock after they say their home addresses are abruptly changing. Neighbors say the move impacts two blocks on Brunswick Court. "I'm really just disheartened by this whole thing. This is going to be like starting over,"...
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Sept. 16-22, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Sept. 16-22, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. East Ave. 367: Nicholas S. Guth and Amanda Guth to Michael W. Milich and Keri Stapley, $460,000. Stratford Drive 443: Cory G. Houston and Eliana R.A. Houston to Steven...
Crime and exodus: Residents fleeing New Orleans
A New Orleans real estate agent says crime is taking its toll on the housing market. Craig Mirambell is a real estate agent. He says the market is heading into territory it’s never seen before
NOLA.com
Have questions about Jefferson Parish playground plans? Series of meetings will provide answers
Jefferson Parish residents will be able to ask Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Director Mario Bazile questions about plans to revitalize playgrounds and youth sports and provide input at a series of community meetings beginning this week. Called "Recreation Reimagined," the plan includes playground upgrades...
NOLA.com
Mississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking water
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in a decade, with levels at the Carrollton Gauge in New Orleans measuring just 3 feet above sea level, and the mighty river's feeble flow is wreaking havoc on shipping traffic as well as drinking water supplies below the city. The river...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Mayor Cantrell is her own worst enemy
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Oct. 4 that she would end her ill-advised campaign to travel first class at taxpayers’ expense. In a brief remark to reporters, Cantrell admitted, “I am, in fact, deemed an employee of the city of New Orleans” and, as a result, "I will have to reimburse the city for those business expenses.”
NOLA.com
Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style
Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NOLA.com
After funding struggle, New Orleans YWCA breaks ground on $10M building: 'we moved forward on faith'
After the YWCA of Greater New Orleans’ buildings in Mid-City were wrecked by Hurricane Katrina, it long seemed as if a local institution might never recover. Because the YWCA didn’t have flood insurance, it had to navigate a series of bureaucratic and financial obstacles to rebuild following the levee failures that flooded the area. But on Tuesday, nonprofit leaders held a groundbreaking for a new, $10 million building that’s meant to host a revived program of day care, women’s education and counseling for victims of rape and domestic violence.
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
‘Word Salad’: Figuring out the Mayor’s verbiage
“[She’s] going to move forward on that—I don’t know what that means! I hope it means she’s going to repay. But she won’t say when.” It takes a lot of befuddle Clancy Dubos. But New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell has done the next-to-impossible.
NOLA.com
Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River
The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
NOLA.com
Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point
Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
City of New Orleans offers utility assistance to eligible renters in danger of service disconnection
On Wednesday, the Mayor's Office of Housing Policy and Community Development announced that it will host a community-based outreach event to provide financial assistance to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
