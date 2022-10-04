ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

NOLA.com

Commentary: Mayor Cantrell is her own worst enemy

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced on Oct. 4 that she would end her ill-advised campaign to travel first class at taxpayers’ expense. In a brief remark to reporters, Cantrell admitted, “I am, in fact, deemed an employee of the city of New Orleans” and, as a result, "I will have to reimburse the city for those business expenses.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style

Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After funding struggle, New Orleans YWCA breaks ground on $10M building: 'we moved forward on faith'

After the YWCA of Greater New Orleans’ buildings in Mid-City were wrecked by Hurricane Katrina, it long seemed as if a local institution might never recover. Because the YWCA didn’t have flood insurance, it had to navigate a series of bureaucratic and financial obstacles to rebuild following the levee failures that flooded the area. But on Tuesday, nonprofit leaders held a groundbreaking for a new, $10 million building that’s meant to host a revived program of day care, women’s education and counseling for victims of rape and domestic violence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Viking cruise ship cancels Louisiana trip due to low water level on Mississippi River

The Viking cruise ship, which was supposed to launch from New Orleans, has canceled its two-week trip on the Mississippi River due to low water levels south of St. Louis. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in some areas from Missouri south through Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard said at least eight "groundings" of barges have been reported in the past week, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point

Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
NINE MILE POINT, LA

