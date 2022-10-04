Read full article on original website
Alicia Fox Gets Engaged And Shows Off Tattoos
Alicia Fox has been away from the public eye since she retired from professional wrestling in 2019 but the former WWE Superstar has popped back up on the grid today with some wonderful news. Fox's significant other took to Instagram to share news of the couple's engagement. "Yesterday was a...
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
Andrade El Idolo Says WWE Star Is Off TV Due To 'Personal Reasons'
Charlotte Flair has not been seen in a wrestling ring since she competed at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash in May, when she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. Originally, it was believed Flair was taking time off because she was getting married to AEW's Andrade El Idolo, but he has returned to work since the wedding while she has not, leading to speculation about her future.
Seth Rollins Chooses Favorite Version Of His WWE Presentation
Seth Rollins has been known by a plethora of nicknames throughout his career, including "The Architect," the "Monday Night Messiah," and simply Seth "Freakin" Rollins. But none of those are his favorite version of his pro wrestling persona. Rollins didn't mince words when he responded to the WWE's Twitter account...
Mia Yim Says Former WWE Star Has Changed Her Life And Career
Mia Yim has shared the positive impact that one former WWE star and fellow former Impact Knockouts Champion has had on her. "Honestly, I think my relationship with Gail [Kim], and I put Gail over in every interview, but I can't help it because I think my relationship with her has definitely changed not just my career, but my life," Yim told "Busted Open Radio" this morning. "She is someone that I watched growing up. She was the only Asian wrestler that I saw that could go. I felt her presence, her energy through the TV screen."
‘Married with Children’ star admits it was a ‘very misogynist show’
Amanda Bearse, who played Marcy Rhoades D’Arcy on “Married With Children,” says she understands why the show would be a victim of “cancel culture.” “It was a very misogynist show,” the actress told Page Six in a recent interview. “To me, there were some episodes and storylines that I really wasn’t a fan of … there is a bit of cancel culture around it, which to me is not inappropriate.” However, Bearse, 64, was quick to note that she’s “very grateful for that show for many reasons — mostly because it gave me my second career.” And that “second career” was directing. “Married With...
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night is being praised by both MCU and horror fans as "something truly special"
The horror homage is an "instant classic"
Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'
Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.
Austin Theory Believes Two Top Female WWE Stars Could Have 'WrestleMania-Worthy' Match
WWE live events are often the wellspring from which future WWE matches, angles, spots, and moments are born. Men's Money in the Bank Winner Austin Theory was recently interviewed by WrestleRant at a live event, and at one point during the conversation, Graham Matthews mentioned that Asuka will be facing IYO SKY, which piqued Theory's interest.
Inside Charlotte Flair's First Marriage To Riki Paul Johnson
Many wrestling fans are aware that Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade el Idolo were married back in May of this year, with a ceremony that took place in Andrade's home country of Mexico. What might not be so widely known is the fact that this union is actually Flair's third marriage. The WWE Superstar's first marriage was to a man named Riki Paul Johnson, whom she opened up about in "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," the joint biography she co-wrote with her father, Ric Flair, and Brian Shields.
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
Raquel Rodriguez Names Surprising WWE Hall Of Famer She Is Inspired By
Almost every wrestler grows up emulating somebody in the business, taking aspects from those who came before them, and WWE's Raquel Rodriguez is no different. The former "NXT" Women's Champion revealed to "Under The Ring," that she would "watch a lot of the bigger men, and the bigger women" including Chyna and Big Show, but she was also inspired by a more surprising name.
Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Cancelled Talking Smack
Speaking on the "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events "Road Dogg" Brian James revealed why the decision was made to cancel the WWE Network show "Talking Smack" in July 2017. "Because it was simply not worth it," James said. "Logistically,...
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
Jade Cargill Recalls Celebrity Acting Cocky Before Big AEW Match
Many celebrities have decided to dip their toes into the professional wrestling world, whether that be to make an quick appearance, wrestle one match, or in a case like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, be accepted into the wrestling community and wrestle more than once. Jade Cargill had no prior wrestling experience before making her AEW debut, and since that debut, she has not lost a single match by pinfall, submission, countout, or disqualification, and that all started when she teamed with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. In an interview with Whoo Kid, current TBS Champion Cargill recalled working with O'Neal and how it was working with both he and Cody Rhodes.
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Adaptation Set at Blumhouse, With Emma Tammi Directing
Blumhouse is ready to spend “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” The venerable horror production company has set Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) to direct an adaptation of the popular video game series, set in a Chuck E. Cheese-like children’s restaurant called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where the animatronic creatures within go on a killing rampage after closing time. Tammi, game creator Scott Cawthon and Seth Cuddeback are writing the script. Cawthon and Jason Blum will produce the film through Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment. Russell Binder is an executive producer. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop are handling the creation of the evil, murderous children’s...
