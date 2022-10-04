Mia Yim has shared the positive impact that one former WWE star and fellow former Impact Knockouts Champion has had on her. "Honestly, I think my relationship with Gail [Kim], and I put Gail over in every interview, but I can't help it because I think my relationship with her has definitely changed not just my career, but my life," Yim told "Busted Open Radio" this morning. "She is someone that I watched growing up. She was the only Asian wrestler that I saw that could go. I felt her presence, her energy through the TV screen."

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO