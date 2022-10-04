ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect

His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game

A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022

It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Man turns down $2m after catching Aaron Judge’s record setting baseball

A baseball fan who jumped from the stands of the Globe Life Field to catch the ball of Aaron Judge’s record breaking 62nd home run of the season has turned down offers of $2 million for it, according to reports.Judge scored the home run on Tuesday as his team, the New York Yankees, took on the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, when a man identified by USA Today and the New York Post as Cory Youmans caught the ball.Mr Youmans was seen jumping from stand 31 during the Major League Baseball (MLB) game and immediately whisked away by security...
MLB

