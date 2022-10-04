Read full article on original website
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Roger Maris Jr. Won’t Let Go, Insists MLB Should Have Two Home Run Records
Should Yankees slugger Aaron Judge be viewed as Major League Baseball’s single-season home run king if he can hit another round tripper over New York’s final three games? Roger Maris Jr. seems to think so. Judge, who could in the midst of a triple-crown campaign, blasted his 61st...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is identified: ‘He doesn’t exactly need the money’
The estimates on the value of Aaron Judge’s 62nd record-breaking home run range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions. The actual price paid, of course, will depend on how badly a collector wants it. But the fan who caught the ball probably won’t need it to pay...
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Ex-Yankees coach could be lock as Phillies manager after clinching NL wild card
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Phillies did more than just clinch a playoff spot with Monday’s 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. Philadelphia may have also guaranteed Rob Thomson returns next season as manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Philadelphia...
Experts Estimate Value of Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball
The historic keepsake is estimated to fetch well over seven figures on the open market.
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect
His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
Joe Maddon Says Angels GM Told Him to Pull Trout Mid-Game
Maddon: ““Don’t you ever f------ call down to the dugout again!”
Woman Slaps Boyfriend After Proposing at Blue Jays Game
A woman did not like a joke her boyfriend pulled on her during a Toronto Blue Jays game. A video shows a man attempting to propose to his girlfriend at Rogers Center. But as he got down on his knee, he pulled out a ring pop instead of an actual engagement ring. The girlfriend slapped the man while yelling profanity and throwing her drink at him. The fans around the couple were in shock, and it led to some interesting responses on social media.
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022
It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
Man turns down $2m after catching Aaron Judge’s record setting baseball
A baseball fan who jumped from the stands of the Globe Life Field to catch the ball of Aaron Judge’s record breaking 62nd home run of the season has turned down offers of $2 million for it, according to reports.Judge scored the home run on Tuesday as his team, the New York Yankees, took on the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, when a man identified by USA Today and the New York Post as Cory Youmans caught the ball.Mr Youmans was seen jumping from stand 31 during the Major League Baseball (MLB) game and immediately whisked away by security...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
