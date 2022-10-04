ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell 'receives £90M cash in massive deal to continue his Got Talent empire'... after the mogul teased a return to the music business

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Simon Cowell has reportedly received £90M in cash for a brand new deal to keep his global franchise of Got Talent shows on TV.

The entertainment mogul, 62, appears on both Britain's Got Talent and it's US counterpart as a judge - with variations of the competition airing in over 69 different countries.

And the deal news comes just a week after Simon teased a return to the music business by saying he's going to 'announce something soon', despite taking a step back from work earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pwvep_0iKlgmb400
Simon Cowell, 62, has reportedly received £90M cash in massive deal to continue his Got Talent empire'... after the mogul teased a return to the music business

It appears his already massive fortune will continue to soar, with the alleged deal 'taking two years to complete' and being the 'first of it's kind'.

According to The Sun's Simon Boyle, a large investment bank is prepared to give the hefty sum up front to the businessman.

The deal, which reportedly took two years to complete, is also thought to be the first of it's kind and will be made with Simon's company Syco Entertainment.

Syco Entertainment is a media entertainment company, based in both London and Los Angeles, and founded and owned by Simon. Having previously centered on music, the company currently focuses on TV production.

A source told The Sun: 'This deal means he will continue to make a fortune from the other versions of Got Talent in countries around the globe'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OZri_0iKlgmb400
Judging chair: The entertainment mogul appears on both Britain's Got Talent and it's US counterpart as a judge - with variations of the competition airing in over 69 different countries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onysS_0iKlgmb400
A source told The Sun: 'This deal means he will continue to make a fortune from the other versions of Got Talent in countries around the globe'

MailOnline have contacted representatives of Simon Cowell for comment.

Simon planned to begin Britain's Got Talent back in 2005, with filming being halted after the pilot episode - leading to the creation of America's Got Talent.

As the talent show was a smash hit stateside, production began again in the UK, with the first British season of the show airing in 2007.

Simon, who has an estimated net worth of around $600m (£529m) has been a judge on the show since it's first season.

And despite a drop since 2020, Britain's Got Talent still brought in an impressive 6.1m viewers with a peak of 7.2m during this year's launch show.

The massive deal comes as Simon has recently hinted at a return to the music business, despite downsizing Syco earlier this year to spend more time with his family - fiancé Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pH4Cz_0iKlgmb400
Slowing down: Simon, who shares son Eric, seven, with his fiancée Lauren, has spoken in the past about his ' unhealthy addiction to work' and needing to slow down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cvdmt_0iKlgmb400
Change of mind: The TV personality and record executive has reportedly changed his mind about his business interests after the ratings success of America's Got Talent this year. Pictured is the judging panel on the show

Just last week, the music mogul told The Mirror: 'I am getting back in the music business with something I'm going to announce soon.'

A source also told the publication: 'The extraordinary success of AGT which has exceeded all expectations has only galvanised Simon.'

In January, it was reported that Simon was letting go of 'almost all his staff' at Syco and significantly downsizing the multimillion pound entertainment empire after almost 20 years.

Insiders revealed Simon had begun downsizing the company: 'Simon has reached a time in his life when he doesn't want the stress of running a global empire and so has made the difficult decision to wind down Syco.'

A production source told MailOnline: 'Everyone who has worked with him is just incredibly grateful for those opportunities and experiences and they understand the direction he wants to take things. Those that are leaving will be snapped up fast'.

Syco's Biggest Names

One Direction

One of company's biggest names was One Direction, who signed to the record company after coming third on the X-Factor in 2010.

The group is comprised of Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - who have all since forged successful solo careers after their split in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vigGd_0iKlgmb400

Little Mix

Little Mix became the first group to win the X-Factor in 2011, and have since emerged as one of the show's most successful acts.

The group have been named as one of the greatest girl groups of all time, the biggest girl group of the 2010s, and been described as 'the biggest girl group in the world.'

Band members include Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - with Jesy Nelson leaving in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BF6y_0iKlgmb400

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is a Cuban-born American singer and songwriter. She rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, formed on The X Factor in 2012.

She has amassed billions of streams on music platforms, and her song Havana became the best selling digital single of 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36MAiP_0iKlgmb400

Leona Lewis

Another star included Leona Lewis, who won the third series of the X-Factor in 2006.

The lead single on her debut album Bleeding Love spent seven weeks at number one in 2007.

Leona became the first British female solo artist to reach the top five with eight singles after the release of her Christmas single with One More Sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feV8e_0iKlgmb400

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony finished third on the American version of the X-Factor in 2012, and subsequently signed a record deal with Syco.

Members include Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei.

Camilla Cabello was also in the band before deciding to go solo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEYtR_0iKlgmb400

Westlife

Westlife consists of Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne and formerly Brian McFadden.

In Ireland, they have 11 number-one albums with a total of 13 top two albums, 16 number-one singles as well as 34 top-fifty singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu68E_0iKlgmb400

Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke won the fifth series of X-Factor in 2008,

Burke released the winner's single Hallelujah, which became the European record holder for the most singles sold over a period of 24 hours, selling 105,000 in one day.

In June 2014, Burke replaced Beverley Knight in the lead role of Rachel Marron in the West End musical The Bodyguard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRh45_0iKlgmb400

Ella Henderson

Ella Henderson came sixth in the 2012 series of the X-Factor, despite being a favourite to win.

Her debut album included the song Ghost, which topped the charts of 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE0u9_0iKlgmb400

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Prince Harry is looking as miserable as Edward VIII and 'radiates same sadness' as King who also quit royal duties for American divorcee, biographer claims

A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has looked as miserable as Edward VIII after stepping down from royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Hugo Vickers, who has penned books about the Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, claims both Harry and Edward VIII 'seemed to radiate sadness' after cutting ties with the Royal Family.
Shakira cheers son Milan, nine, on at his baseball game as ex Gerard Piqué watches from across the field... as they continue to try to settle their divorce amid shock split

Shakira stepped out to support her son Milan at his baseball game in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday - as her ex Gerard Piqué looked on from across the field. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star caught the eye in a bright yellow and blue jacket and matching yellow sandals, while Gerard, 35, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and jeans which he teamed with a denim jacket.
