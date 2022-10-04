ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Texas and Oklahoma will play as two unranked teams for the first time since 1998

It's usually must-see television when Texas and Oklahoma get together. The Red River Rivalry is one of the best not just in college football, but in sports in general. That's because the rivalry normally features two good teams. At the very least one of the two teams — lately, Oklahoma — has been ranked. For the first time in 24 seasons, though, that's not going to be the case.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Texas vs. Oklahoma football: Steve Sarkisian expects Longhorns to 'get the best version' of struggling Sooners

Texas football will go for its first win against Oklahoma since 2018 Saturday when the Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) and Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) clash in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Week 6 rivalry game marks the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked in the matchup. The latest feud at the State Fair has a must-win feel for both squads.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables shares pregame Texas thoughts

Oklahoma travels to Dallas for the Sooners' annual rivalry showdown with Texas. It marks Brent Venables' first appearance in the rivalry as head coach after his transition from Clemson. Oklahoma adds element of importance as the Sooners attempt to get back on the right side of the win column after an 0-2 start in Big 12 play, including last Saturday's stunning 55-24 loss to TCU.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
FOX Sports

Inside Texas' Steve Sarkisian magic touch developing QBs

When I sat down with Steve Sarkisian at Big 12 Media Days in July, I asked him what most wanted to know at the time: Who would be his starting quarterback in Week 1? Would it be Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card?. "We got two good players," the Texas Longhorns...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tackle Football#Football Players#Concussion#American Football#Sooners
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions

Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy