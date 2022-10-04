ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
Tyla

Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries

A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
The Guardian

What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell

Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
Medical News Today

What to know about ovarian reserve testing

A doctor may recommend ovarian reserve testing if a person has difficulty conceiving. These tests can provide an overall picture of a person’s fertility and help guide an individual’s decisions. Doctors recommend testing for people over 35 who have not fallen pregnant within 6 months of trying to...
SELF

How to Prepare for the Emotional, Physical, and Social Realities of Life Postpartum

As any parent will tell you, the postpartum period is inevitably one of the most overwhelming—if not, the most challenging—and transformative experiences of your life. Amid the sleepless nights and cluster feeds, you’re also navigating a metamorphosis—a matrescence, if you will—from personhood to parenthood. While there’s an obvious change that happens overnight—one day you don’t have a baby and the next day you do—your sense of self and familiar routines are very much in the rearview mirror; you can see them but they’re behind you as you evolve.
pharmatimes.com

Scientists awarded £1m to help women make childbirth choices

Group will develop an aid that can be used to guide discussion between pregnant women. Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1m to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research...
