Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
Woman says she was minutes away from dying after unknowingly going into anaphylactic shock
A woman has said she was minutes away from dying after she suffered a severe allergic reaction to medication. Madison Lewis, 23, from Los Angeles went into anaphylactic shock after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2016. Lyme disease is a bacterial infection often spread through ticks. You...
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
Hairdresser Mom, 36, Gets Elbowed In The Chest By Her Toddler Daughter And Feels A ‘Sharp Pain:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kim Clack-Whelan was diagnosed with stage 2B breast cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes following the discovery of a lump in her breast at age 36. Thankfully, she was paying more attention to her health after feeling an intense pain after her then-2-year-old daughter’s elbow landed on her chest while playing together.
‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
I’m a GP – here’s how often you SHOULD poo and cancer signs to watch for
FOR many of us, talking about our bathroom habits is a step too far in the embarrassment stakes. But like it or not, everyone poos, and we really must start talking about it - it could be the difference between life or death. Dr Sarah Jarvis, GP and clinical director...
A couple used IVF to conceive their child because they're both carriers of a rare genetic disease that can be lethal by age 5
After getting tested for Tay-Sachs, the couple decided to go through IVF so they could test the embryos and make sure they didn't have the disease.
Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries
A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
‘Happy Little Girl,’ 5, Complained Of A Tummy Ache And Stayed Home From School: A Strange Lump In Her Side Turned Out To Be Cancer
Isabelle Grundy was 5 when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma. Her devastating diagnosis came after she complained to her mother, Louisa Moss, of a sore stomach and Moss subsequently found a lump. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells,...
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell
Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
Women overweight when pregnant could impact fertility in sons, but not daughters
AARHUS, Denmark — Women who are overweight during pregnancy are more likely to birth sons with fertility issues, according to a study out of Denmark. The research showed no correlation between infertility in daughters and maternal weight, however. Infertility, described as the inability to conceive a child for over...
Father-of-three diagnosed with brain tumour claims doctors missed it for 12 years
A man who has been diagnosed with a life-altering brain tumour has claimed it was missed by doctors for 12 years. Ben Jones, from Merthyr Tydfil in Wales, believes that medical professionals at Prince Charles Hospital failed to identify the tumour after undergoing numerous brain scans in 2010 and 2014.
Mom, 30, details her experience with heart failure that mimics pregnancy symptoms
When Jessica Grib of St. Louis was about 32 weeks pregnant with her second child, her blood pressure started rising. At the time, the then-30-year-old thought little of it. “I wasn’t really concerned,” Grib, now 36, told TODAY. “I didn’t think that anything was going to happen.”
Women who take paracetamol when pregnant ‘are more likely to have a toddler that WON’T sleep’
DURING pregnancy, women take paracetamol for a myriad of reasons. But experts have now revealed that popping the pain killers could stop your child sleeping properly. Medics in the US said this has particularly been found in children aged three-years-old. Writing in PLOS One the experts said that babies that...
Planned Parenthood video teaches teens about using hormone therapy to disrupt puberty
WASHINGTON (TND) — Planned Parenthood has a video posted to its YouTube account teaching teenagers about the use of "hormone replacement therapy" to delay puberty. The video tells transgender and nonbinary teenagers that what they experience during puberty may not correlate with their gender identity, and if so, there are ways to delay puberty.
What to know about ovarian reserve testing
A doctor may recommend ovarian reserve testing if a person has difficulty conceiving. These tests can provide an overall picture of a person’s fertility and help guide an individual’s decisions. Doctors recommend testing for people over 35 who have not fallen pregnant within 6 months of trying to...
How to Prepare for the Emotional, Physical, and Social Realities of Life Postpartum
As any parent will tell you, the postpartum period is inevitably one of the most overwhelming—if not, the most challenging—and transformative experiences of your life. Amid the sleepless nights and cluster feeds, you’re also navigating a metamorphosis—a matrescence, if you will—from personhood to parenthood. While there’s an obvious change that happens overnight—one day you don’t have a baby and the next day you do—your sense of self and familiar routines are very much in the rearview mirror; you can see them but they’re behind you as you evolve.
Scientists awarded £1m to help women make childbirth choices
Group will develop an aid that can be used to guide discussion between pregnant women. Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have been awarded almost £1m to fund research looking into how pregnant women can be supported to plan their birth. The National Institute of Health and Care Research...
