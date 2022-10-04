Read full article on original website
Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details.
Shamond Lewis death: Dallas County jail inmate dies
DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode on the Dallas County jail, officers introduced Monday night. Shamond Lewis, an inmate on the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, in response to a news launch from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. One...
Mom Demands Answers in 24-Year-Old's In-Custody Death: ‘What Happened to My Son?'
A North Texas mother is pleading for answers after her 24-year-old son died while in police custody. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement stating that Shamond Lewis was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after "a medical episode" while in jail. Sophia Lewis says she is...
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
Corinth police arrest man for solicitation, indecency with a child
The Corinth Police Department has arrested a registered sex offender over an incident involving a Corinth girl who went missing briefly in July. On July 16, an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old Corinth girl. She was located that evening by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton. Since then, Corinth PD investigators have been working on the case, and on Sept. 23, they obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez, a 33-year-old man from Dallas who is already registered with the state as a sex offender, according to a Corinth PD news release.
Dallas Police Department, FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrest four in connection with armed carjackings
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Violent Crime Task Force arrested four young men in connection with a string of armed carjackings in southwest Dallas, the department announced today. This morning, October 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department...
Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force. A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after murdering a man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy in 2021. 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday. On July 7, 2021, Jacobs was walking in Plano...
Man sentenced to life for capital murder of Arlington store clerk, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired following Woodard's arrest. A man convicted in the 2021 shooting death of an Arlington convenience store clerk has been sentenced to life in prison, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. A Tarrant County jury...
Man gets probation after acquitted of murder in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man who was acquitted of murder in a shooting at Stryker Sports Complex in 2020 has been sentenced to probation on a firearm charge. Maurice Hall, of Garland, Texas, was convicted in August of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday sentenced Hall to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison, 75 hours of community service and a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The judge authorized his transfer to Texas as long as it's approved by the Texas court system.
Victims of Carrollton double murder suicide identified
More is being learned about a home fire in Carrollton, that led to a shocking discovery. Investigators identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday. They believe it was a double murder-suicide.
Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police
A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us.
SWAT scene cleared, three arrested after shooting at Dallas home, police say
DALLAS — SWAT officers responded to a shooting at a home in southern Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police said that scene has since been cleared. The incident was being treated as a barricaded person inside a home in the 4100 block of Fortune Lane in South Oak Cliff, near South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue.
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
If you’re experiencing abuse or partner violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or you can chat with an advocate on their website. SafeHaven of Tarrant County's crisis hotline is 1-877-701-7233, and resources are available on their website. In 2021, seven Tarrant County women...
Keene woman killed in a crash near Cleburne
A Keene woman has died in a collision with a dump truck in Johnson County. The Mack truck slammed into the SUV, killing the driver on impact.
Dallas surgical center resumes operations after doctor arrested on accusations of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — A Dallas surgical center where a doctor was accused of tampering with IV bags has "resumed normal operations." In a statement to WFAA, Baylor Scott & White said the Surgicare North Dallas reopened last week following an investigation by the Department of Justice. "The DOJ noted that...
