Tarrant County, TX

CBS DFW

Traffic crash leads to $2.6M meth bust in Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A traffic crash led Watauga and Haltom City police to a massive methamphetamine seizure worth $2.6 million. The crash and subsequent drug bust happened in the 5900 block of US 377. Police officers confiscated 59 pounds of mehtamphetamine.CBS 11 has reached out to the Watauga Police Department for more details. 
blackchronicle.com

Shamond Lewis death: Dallas County jail inmate dies

DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode on the Dallas County jail, officers introduced Monday night. Shamond Lewis, an inmate on the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, in response to a news launch from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. One...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses

On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
DALLAS, TX
Tarrant County, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Corinth police arrest man for solicitation, indecency with a child

The Corinth Police Department has arrested a registered sex offender over an incident involving a Corinth girl who went missing briefly in July. On July 16, an Amber Alert was issued for a 12-year-old Corinth girl. She was located that evening by herself at a McDonald’s in Carrollton. Since then, Corinth PD investigators have been working on the case, and on Sept. 23, they obtained arrest warrants for Ricardo Marquez, a 33-year-old man from Dallas who is already registered with the state as a sex offender, according to a Corinth PD news release.
CORINTH, TX
CBS DFW

Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force.  A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
ARLINGTON, TX
KAKE TV

Man gets probation after acquitted of murder in fatal shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 28-year-old man who was acquitted of murder in a shooting at Stryker Sports Complex in 2020 has been sentenced to probation on a firearm charge. Maurice Hall, of Garland, Texas, was convicted in August of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush on Wednesday sentenced Hall to 18 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 10 months in prison, 75 hours of community service and a curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each day. The judge authorized his transfer to Texas as long as it's approved by the Texas court system.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist in serious condition following Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a major crash in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At 11:35 p.m. Oct. 5, police were sent to 12765 Trinity Blvd. in response to a crash. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and sedan had collided.The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in serious condition, police said. The condition of the sedan driver is unknown at this time.This is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Landlord Arrested Aftering Emailing Police

A Denton Landlord was arrested after a viral video surfaced of him threatening a tenant with a gun last month, according to a news release. The landlord, identified as 68-year-old Phillip Young, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Family Violence after investigating an incident involving a landlord and tenant living in the same residence.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Southlake police searching for bicyclist who exposed himself to child

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a bicyclist who allegedly exposed himself to a child and woman while recording on his cell phone. Southlake police said the indecent exposure happened on Sept. 8 between 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. as the suspect rode around Lake Carillon lake, near Kirkwood. Police described him as having a dark complexion, short hair and possibly a juvenile. They gathered photos from multiple cameras throughout the neighborhood and shared them via social media. Police checked with area student resource officers in an attempt to identify the suspect, but had no luck. Indecent exposure to a minor is a felony.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or can provide additional information or photos is urged to please contact Detective Jenkins at 817.748.8336 or email him at MJenkins@ci.southlake.tx.us. 
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
DALLAS, TX

