Read full article on original website
Related
cityofmacomb.com
Moon Over Macomb-2022
Submit your questionnaire for consideration. Downtown Development announces Moon Over Macomb returns on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Historic Downtown Macomb. Activities include Farmer’s Market, costume parade for kids and pets, ghost pom pom popper craft, dog and cat toys glow stick activity, pumpkin pie in a bag activity, children books, WIU Community School Music String Ensemble at the Macomb Arts Center, drop in craft and book reading at the Macomb Public Library, make your own corn husk doll activity with the Western Illinois Museum, and don’t forget the horse drawn trolley rides and much more! Sign up for a slot to ride the horse drawn trolley at www.bit.ly/MacombTrolleyRides. Rides go every fifteen minutes from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Once you enjoy all the activities head over to one of the many downtown restaurants and grab a bite to eat.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
theproxyreport.com
Tillman To Close in 2023
MACOMB, IL – Western Illinois University (WIU) announced this June that Tillman Hall will officially close. If everything goes as planned, the building will no longer be in use by the fall of 2023. Troy Rhoads, WIU assistant Vice President of Facilities Management has worked in the WIU Facilities...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022
Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 5
• Roy L. Smith, 60, of St. Peters, Missouri, was booked into the Morgan County jail at 1:21 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. • Charmell N. Green, 40, of 104 S. Spring Brook Road was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Monday on a retail theft charge after being accused of trying to take merchandise from Walmart, 1941 W. Morton Ave.
cityofmacomb.com
FIRE PREVENTION WEEK
Submit your questionnaire for consideration. The Macomb Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Police Chief: 4 officers involved in deadly Illinois police-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead. Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at […]
1470 WMBD
FOP: Fulton County man should never have caused drug-related crime in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man faces a host of charges following a police chase last week in Farmington, and a state organization says it could have been prevented. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says had a Fulton County judge not let Ryan Kinnamon, 35 of Lewistown, out on a personal recognizance bond earlier this year, Kinnamon wouldn’t allegedly have caused the chase in Bartonville last week.
RELATED PEOPLE
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
muddyrivernews.com
First-degree murder trial for Quincy man placed on December jury docket
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges has been set for the December jury docket. Donte M. Clausell, 34, is in federal custody on a separate firearms-related charge. However, he appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning with public defender Christopher Pratt before Judge Amy Lannerd.
Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence
Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
Central Illinois Proud
Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival returns with unique treasures
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival has taken place in Central Illinois since 1968. The festival allows vendors to set up shop in multiple towns throughout Fulton County. At Reed Park in Farmington, all vendors had homemade items. Coordinator Sarah Perardi said it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
ourquadcities.com
IL suspect arrested for meth, drug paraphernalia
A Gladstone, Illinois man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol September 30 on Township Rd. 900E in the Township of Gladstone. The deputy performed a traffic stop at 11:08 p.m. after observing a driver of a truck who was known to have his license suspended. The driver was identified as Brandon D. Bielser, 40, and after a search of Bielser’s truck, along with the Henderson County K-9, the deputy found 8.5 grams of methamphetamine.
tspr.org
Rally in support of former Keokuk hospital and its employees
An estimated 250 people from throughout the tri-states area gathered late Sunday afternoon outside the former hospital in Keokuk to pray and show support for former hospital employees. Karen and John Wardwell traveled from their home in Hamilton, Illinois to attend the event. Karen worked at the hospital for 37-and-a-half...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County coroner identifies drivers killed in Saturday crash on Illinois 336
QUINCY — Adams County Coroner Scott Graham issued a press release at 1:54 p.m. Monday identifying two of the three people who died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. Graham said the driver of the pickup truck was Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine, and the driver...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
muddyrivernews.com
Hull man faces five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery
HULL, Ill. — A Hull man is facing several charges of battery after his arrest on Sept. 21. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kris W. Koeller, 50, and charged him with five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
Comments / 0