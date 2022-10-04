Man playing basketball in ski mask kills 17-year-old during game in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moments just after a Gwinnett County teen was shot and killed as neighbors who heard the gunshots ran to his aid.

Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins obtained Ring doorbell video from a neighbor who heard the gun shots and ran to help.

“It’s sad that this happened in our neighborhood,” said neighbor Ty Angel.

In the video, neighbor Jana Norton and her dad can be seen rushing to the scene.

“I called the police around 4:12 and by the time I hung up, he was not breathing anymore,” said Norton.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear. Witnesses say the teen was playing basketball with friends when it happened.

Neighbors say the shooter sped off from the scene recklessly.

“It ran over a stop sign, a mailbox and it’s windshield was busted out,” said Norton. “I mean he ruined his car leaving.”

Investigators have not yet released a description of the suspect or getaway car.

