Braves pitcher destroys Sal Licata for infamous Mets prediction
Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek destroyed Sal Licato for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that ended up coming back to haunt him. Sal Licata has become famous for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that has come back to haunt him. Back in May, Licata said that the NL East was a wrap because of the huge lead the Mets had at the time. The Braves didn’t go down without a fight, and they clinched the NL East division right down to the wire. Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reminded him of his freezing cold take.
‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets
The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs
Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
Mets Are Reportedly Leaning Toward Surprise Playoff Decision
Depending on how their National League Wild Card series unfolds, the New York Mets may use a surprising starting pitching rotation. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will start Max Scherzer in Game 1 against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. If the Mets win, the team is considering bypassing ace Jacob deGrom to have veteran Chris Bassitt start Game 2 on Saturday.
MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News
After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep
As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward. John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night. “And something...
New York Mets to skip Jacob deGrom in WC series, if possible
The New York Mets are planning to start Max Scherzer in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series with
Regular season in the books for the Yankees, Mets
News 12 Sports Director Pat O’Keefe has more on what the Yankees and Mets hope to do next after Wednesday marked the end 2022 MLB regular season.
Padres defeat Giants, will face Mets in Wild Card round
The Padres defeated the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night, which combined with the Phillies loss to the Astros and the Braves clinching the NL East, locks the Padres into the second wild card spot and a matchup with the Mets in New York.
