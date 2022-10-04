ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

jtv.tv

Thursday, October 6, 2022

All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracina Christensen, Family Nurse Practitioner & Nate Nimtz, Support Services Manager, Center for Family Health. Sandra Tornberg, Detroit Area Italian-American Leader. Experience Jackson visits Ye Ole Carriage Shop. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Physician, HFJH and IEP. Jacob Inosencio & Leticia Albarran, Hispanic Heritage Festival. Denise Owens, Manager, Jackson County Fair. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools

JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Horrocks Farmers Market hosts Oktoberfest celebration

Horrocks Farmers Market hosted their annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, bringing fall beer selections, brats and German culture to Lansing residents of all ages.The Katzenjammer German band performed for those sitting down to eat or drink, and there was a petting zoo with multiple animals to visit throughout the event."I saw this on, I think, Instagram, so I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool'," Lansing resident Will Boatman said. "My friends are in town so I thought we'd come here and drink some beer and eat some brats."Horrocks store manager Troy Burris said the planning for the event started months prior....
LANSING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula

The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Loomis Park Renovation Update

City of Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney provided an update on the Loomis Park renovation project that was approved at the July 12th, 2022 City Council meeting. The Mayor shared his excitement about the first makeover the park will receive in 20 years. A new pavilion and modern playground are being built that will replace the decades old wood structure that had become a safety hazard. “Loomis Park is well overdue for renovations” said Mayor Mahoney “and with the season change, I know they are trying to move as quickly as they possibly can.”
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
WLNS

Lansing fire leaves family homeless

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 5, 2022

Columbia Central 3, Hudson 1: The Golden Eagles won 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, and 25-10 on the road on Wednesday. Ava Lyke finished with 31 assists, and Allie Jarchow and Jadyn Richardson both recorded 11 kills for CCHS. Columbia Central is 8-1 in Lenawee County Athletic Association this season. Marshall 3,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

