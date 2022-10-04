Horrocks Farmers Market hosted their annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, bringing fall beer selections, brats and German culture to Lansing residents of all ages.The Katzenjammer German band performed for those sitting down to eat or drink, and there was a petting zoo with multiple animals to visit throughout the event."I saw this on, I think, Instagram, so I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool'," Lansing resident Will Boatman said. "My friends are in town so I thought we'd come here and drink some beer and eat some brats."Horrocks store manager Troy Burris said the planning for the event started months prior....

LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO