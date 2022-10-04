Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Thursday, October 6, 2022
All new Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tracina Christensen, Family Nurse Practitioner & Nate Nimtz, Support Services Manager, Center for Family Health. Sandra Tornberg, Detroit Area Italian-American Leader. Experience Jackson visits Ye Ole Carriage Shop. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new...
jtv.tv
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Jacob Sinkoff, Emergency Physician, HFJH and IEP. Jacob Inosencio & Leticia Albarran, Hispanic Heritage Festival. Denise Owens, Manager, Jackson County Fair. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
Lansing to convert downtown into Block Aid Street Party
The heart of Lansing is set to transform into a Block Aid Street Party, Thursday evening.
See the fall 2022 student counts for Jackson County schools
JACKSON, MI - Things had been trending in a positive direction for Jackson Public Schools in recent years after going from losing around 300 students a year in the mid-2010s to a small increase in students last fall, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. Michigan’s fall student Count Day on Wednesday, Oct....
Horrocks Farmers Market hosts Oktoberfest celebration
Horrocks Farmers Market hosted their annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, bringing fall beer selections, brats and German culture to Lansing residents of all ages.The Katzenjammer German band performed for those sitting down to eat or drink, and there was a petting zoo with multiple animals to visit throughout the event."I saw this on, I think, Instagram, so I was like, 'Oh, that's pretty cool'," Lansing resident Will Boatman said. "My friends are in town so I thought we'd come here and drink some beer and eat some brats."Horrocks store manager Troy Burris said the planning for the event started months prior....
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
WKHM
Loomis Park Renovation Update
City of Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney provided an update on the Loomis Park renovation project that was approved at the July 12th, 2022 City Council meeting. The Mayor shared his excitement about the first makeover the park will receive in 20 years. A new pavilion and modern playground are being built that will replace the decades old wood structure that had become a safety hazard. “Loomis Park is well overdue for renovations” said Mayor Mahoney “and with the season change, I know they are trying to move as quickly as they possibly can.”
When will mid-Michigan see its first freeze?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In case you didn’t know, the National Weather Service has specific criteria in place for the word “freeze.” According to the NWS definition, it will occur when temperatures are 32 degrees or lower and we have conditions like heavy winds that prevent the formation of frost. Now, for areas in the […]
Pets of the week: Beamer is sweet but a little anxious. Johnny is a love bug
JACKSON, MI – Beamer and Johnny are just two of the many pets at Cascades Humane Society that are looking for loving forever homes. This isn’t the first time CHS has met Beamer. He was there when he was a cute puppy, and now he is a stunning adult.
WWMTCw
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
wlen.com
A Profile of Dee Warner’s Disappearance Featured on TV Show Tonight
Tipton, MI – The story of missing Lenawee County woman, Dee Warner, will be featured on a television show tonight. The ID Channel’s ‘Disappeared,’ will profile Dee’s disappearance from her family farm on Munger Road in April of 2021. The family initially suspects her husband...
Eaton Area EMS ambulance services will remain in place
A possible plan from Sparrow Health Systems to get rid of ambulance services in Eaton County is now off the table, but local leaders are still expressing concerns for the future.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These Washtenaw County businesses unknowingly sold produce contaminated with human waste
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an advisory urging consumers to throw away any produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens, since it may be contaminated with untreated human waste. During a routine inspection, MDARD staff discovered that Kuntry Gardens in...
State: Farm near Homer grew produce using human waste
The state is telling people to throw out produce grown at a farm that was using untreated human waste as fertilizer.
Lansing fire leaves family homeless
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother of three spent the day looking through charred rubble hoping to find anything salvageable after a fire on Saturday night destroyed her home. When 6 News reporter Kyle Makin arrived on the scene at Green Meadows Drive in Lansing that night, firefighters were just getting done battling the flames. […]
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing
Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 5, 2022
Columbia Central 3, Hudson 1: The Golden Eagles won 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, and 25-10 on the road on Wednesday. Ava Lyke finished with 31 assists, and Allie Jarchow and Jadyn Richardson both recorded 11 kills for CCHS. Columbia Central is 8-1 in Lenawee County Athletic Association this season. Marshall 3,...
