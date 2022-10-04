Rohnert Park woman found after missing report Monday

Authorities found a Rohnert Park woman who disappeared Monday afternoon.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced just after 7 p.m. Amina Batool had been found.

Specifics weren’t released.

Batool was reported missing around noon Monday when she left her home in the city’s M section, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Police said she is an at-risk has a history of disappearing and may not have known her own name.

She was described as an at-risk person who doesn’t always remember who she is.

Following previous incidents in which Batool reportedly disappeared she was found in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, authorities said.

