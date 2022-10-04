ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park woman found after missing report Monday

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
Authorities found a Rohnert Park woman who disappeared Monday afternoon.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety announced just after 7 p.m. Amina Batool had been found.

Specifics weren’t released.

Batool was reported missing around noon Monday when she left her home in the city’s M section, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Police said she is an at-risk has a history of disappearing and may not have known her own name.

She was described as an at-risk person who doesn’t always remember who she is.

Following previous incidents in which Batool reportedly disappeared she was found in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, authorities said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

