Walla Walla, WA

Murder suspect referred for competency evaluation

WALLA WALLA – David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. He was arrested last month and has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Edward Torres Aguilar, 56, of Walla Walla. On the morning of Sept. 19, Walla...
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
Teen playing with airsoft gun causes scare near schools

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police, along with units from the Washington State Patrol, responded to the area of Walla Walla High School at 8:34 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun. Arriving law enforcement and the high school resource deputy placed both Walla Walla High...
RPD looking for four theft suspects

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
Airsoft gun scare causes lockdowns at Walla Walla schools

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Schools in Walla Walla were placed under lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m. on October 5 after a man with a gun was reported nearby, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department. Officers responded to the area around Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School, along with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol units.
Former correctional officer sentenced for smuggling contraband into jail

News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. RICHLAND – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today (Tuesday) that Eric Christian, 34, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 46-months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates of the Benton County Jail to smuggle contraband into the jail in exchange for money. Christian, who pled guilty in December 2021 to Conspiracy to Provide Prohibited Objects to an Inmate of a Prison, was also sentenced to three-years supervised release after he completes his time in federal custody.
KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
Washington driver cited for crash

PENDLETON – Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour when a car crashed into a log truck at the Y intersection of Southwest Court, Southwest Dorion, and Westgate Monday afternoon. Police Chief Chuck Byram said the driver was from Washington state. “He was on Court trying...
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA

