Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murder suspect referred for competency evaluation
WALLA WALLA – David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. He was arrested last month and has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Edward Torres Aguilar, 56, of Walla Walla. On the morning of Sept. 19, Walla...
KEPR
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teen playing with airsoft gun causes scare near schools
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police, along with units from the Washington State Patrol, responded to the area of Walla Walla High School at 8:34 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun. Arriving law enforcement and the high school resource deputy placed both Walla Walla High...
Connell men wanted for suspected role in burglaries across Othello
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A group of men suspected in a string of burglaries and associated crimes across Adams County has been identified thanks to support from community members and the Connell Police Department. According to a social media alert from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the men pictured above...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
nbcrightnow.com
RPD looking for four theft suspects
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
Video shows tense gun battle between Kennewick officer and felon
The video shows he fired four times and she fired three volleys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Airsoft gun scare causes lockdowns at Walla Walla schools
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Schools in Walla Walla were placed under lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m. on October 5 after a man with a gun was reported nearby, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department. Officers responded to the area around Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School, along with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol units.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Former correctional officer sentenced for smuggling contraband into jail
News release from U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington. RICHLAND – Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced today (Tuesday) that Eric Christian, 34, of Kennewick, Washington, was sentenced by Chief District Judge Stanley A. Bastian to serve 46-months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates of the Benton County Jail to smuggle contraband into the jail in exchange for money. Christian, who pled guilty in December 2021 to Conspiracy to Provide Prohibited Objects to an Inmate of a Prison, was also sentenced to three-years supervised release after he completes his time in federal custody.
Pasco man, 60, found with various drugs while speeding on I-90
WALLACE, Idaho. — Deputies in Shoshone County, Idaho arrested a 60-year-old man from Pasco for speeding and failing to stick in his lanes on I-90 in their jurisdiction. Upon contact, however, they recovered various forms of drugs and related paraphranelia. According to a social media post from the Shoshone...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for man missing from Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4. The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5. According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
Easterday Ranches namesake ordered to pay $244 million, spend 11 years in prison
PASCO, Wash. — A lawsuit against the Tri-Cities-based Easterday Ranches over a “ghost cattle” scheme that defrauded food processing goliath Tyson Inc. was successful, resulting in $244 million in restitution and an 11-year prison sentence for the namesake of the family-owned and operated company. According to the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Washington driver cited for crash
PENDLETON – Traffic was at a standstill for more than an hour when a car crashed into a log truck at the Y intersection of Southwest Court, Southwest Dorion, and Westgate Monday afternoon. Police Chief Chuck Byram said the driver was from Washington state. “He was on Court trying...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
Man caught on camera, seen spray painting Franklin County Commissioner’s sign
PASCO, Wash. — Stephen Bauman and his family were driving through Pasco on Sunday, late afternoon, when he spotted someone spray painting Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier’s sign. “Been getting vandalized a lot over the last I don’t know — over a month or so,” Bauman, who owns...
ifiberone.com
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
nbcrightnow.com
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
Comments / 0