ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

How Cardinals can trounce Phillies in Wild Card series

The St. Louis Cardinals will oppose the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series starting on Oct. 7. Here’s how St. Louis can emerge victorious. The curtain has finally fallen on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season, and the real test is about to begin. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the best-of-three Wild Card series, and while the Phillies are the favorites to advance, the Cardinals could beat the odds with some crafty decisions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Altoona, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s dreadful season capped off with this embarrassing stat

Joey Gallo’s dreadful 2022 performance capped off with new embarrassing stat. Perhaps no player in the major leagues was thrown into the spotlight in a negative way more than Joey Gallo was during the 2022 regular season. Gallo, 28, is known for possessing arguably the most powerful bat in...
MLB
Yardbarker

Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans

The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Priester
Hays Post

⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

An early look ahead to the 2023 Chicago Cubs schedule

Opening Day is merely 175 days away – why wait to preview next season?. Whether you are feeling sad or relieved the Chicago Cubs 2022 campaign has come to an end, the year’s metaphorical book has closed and we are on to bigger and better things (hopefully). The season ended on Wednesday with a lopsided victory over the Cincinnati Reds, giving the Cubbies a final record of 74-88, good enough for a third-place finish in the NL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#The Arizona Fall League
FOX Sports

Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox

Minnesota Twins (77-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
546K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy