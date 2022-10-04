Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
How Cardinals can trounce Phillies in Wild Card series
The St. Louis Cardinals will oppose the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card series starting on Oct. 7. Here’s how St. Louis can emerge victorious. The curtain has finally fallen on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2022 season, and the real test is about to begin. The Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies for the best-of-three Wild Card series, and while the Phillies are the favorites to advance, the Cardinals could beat the odds with some crafty decisions.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joey Gallo’s dreadful season capped off with this embarrassing stat
Joey Gallo’s dreadful 2022 performance capped off with new embarrassing stat. Perhaps no player in the major leagues was thrown into the spotlight in a negative way more than Joey Gallo was during the 2022 regular season. Gallo, 28, is known for possessing arguably the most powerful bat in...
MLB・
Minnesota Twins prospect breaks unique record set by Red Sox World Series champion
When pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson made his debut with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, he inadvertently broke a unique Major League Baseball record. With 15 letters between the two words that make up his surname, the 22-year-old now has the longest last name on the back of a jersey in league history.
Yardbarker
Pirates GM Shares A Hopeful Message To The Fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates have three more games left on the 2022 schedule before they head home for the winter. They’ll play three games against the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. The Pirates have had a very difficult season, as was expected. This is a team that...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
RELATED PEOPLE
⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
An early look ahead to the 2023 Chicago Cubs schedule
Opening Day is merely 175 days away – why wait to preview next season?. Whether you are feeling sad or relieved the Chicago Cubs 2022 campaign has come to an end, the year’s metaphorical book has closed and we are on to bigger and better things (hopefully). The season ended on Wednesday with a lopsided victory over the Cincinnati Reds, giving the Cubbies a final record of 74-88, good enough for a third-place finish in the NL Central.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox
Minnesota Twins (77-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under...
Undeterred by losses, diehard Pirates fans flock to PNC Park for season finale
The Pittsburgh Pirates entered Wednesday’s season finale with 100 losses, but that didn’t dampen Rob North’s enthusiasm for what would be the team’s last game until next year. “What’s not to love about coming to the ballpark and having fun?” said North, 35, of Shadyside, as...
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cards pull out 10-inning win as Pirates take loss No. 100
Juan Yepez’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning gave the visiting St. Louis Cardinals an 8-7 win
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
546K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0