Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Extrication In Rockford

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway

LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Rockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs, Avoid The Area

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford abortion clinic could soon open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After clearing a hurdle with the city of Rockford, a proposed abortion clinic could soon open on Auburn Street according to the Madison doctor who owns the site. Dr. Dennis Christensen says an old special-use permit allows for the opening of the facility as long as...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring. Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford. Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL

