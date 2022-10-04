Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Extrication In Rockford
Rockford Scanner™: Accident In Loves Park On Busy Roadway
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, Near Roscoe/Rockton
Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police confirm one man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found a 31-year-old man lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue […]
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting incident near New Milford
Rockford Scanner™: Jefferson st Bridge Repairs, Avoid The Area
Rockford Scanner™: Automobile Accident With Injuries, Avoid The Area For A Bit
WIFR
Rockford Police Department makes urgent call for entry-level officers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are being taken online at rpdwantsyou.com and in person for entry-level police officers in Rockford. The department is seeking effective problem solvers, critical thinkers and good communicators to apply by Monday, October 31. The starting salary is $59,169, and interested individuals can meet directly with...
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
Rockford abortion clinic could soon open
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After clearing a hurdle with the city of Rockford, a proposed abortion clinic could soon open on Auburn Street according to the Madison doctor who owns the site. Dr. Dennis Christensen says an old special-use permit allows for the opening of the facility as long as...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A Shooting Incident in South Beloit
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Releases Photos Of An Armed Robbery Suspect, Recognize him?
Rockford man gets 13 years for cocaine, heroin trafficking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Rockford received a 13-year prison sentence last week for running a drug ring. Tervarie T. Lottie, 34, of Rockford was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29 by a U.S. district judge in Rockford. Lottie pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy and possession with intent...
Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
Rockford shoppers are paying a lot more for these grocery items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local shoppers are feeling the squeeze, as prices on some grocery items have doubled over the last year. Shoppers say prices on just about everything they see on Rockford-area shelves have gone up but things like soft drinks, meat, eggs, and snack foods are really putting big dents in wallets across the […]
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On The West Side, Dog Injured In The Accident
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
Patrick Pursley rejects settlement offer in wrongful conviction lawsuit against city of Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford man who spent a quarter century behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit has rejected a settlement offer in a wrongful conviction lawsuit he filed against the city of Rockford and the Illinois State Police. After he was acquitted of murder in 2019, Patrick Pursley filed a wrongful […]
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Winnebago County
After 50 years, Belvidere might be getting a new train stop
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents got a preview Wednesday night of what a new passenger rail station in the city could look like. The Region 1 Planning Council and the City of Belvidere offered the public forum, showing pictures and detailed plans for the project at the meeting. City leaders said that the last […]
