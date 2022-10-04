ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building

Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
Tesla charging station being built in Big Spring to be completed in November

BIG SPRING, Texas — Tesla has started construction on a charging station in Big Spring that is expected to be finished at some point in November. A charging station with fifteen superchargers will be located near Interstate 20 in the Porter’s Grocery store parking lot next to the College Park Shopping Center. The funding behind the project is from Tesla, not taxpayers.
We're Saved – Tesla Charging Station Under Construction in West Texas

BIG SPRING – The Porter’s Grocery store just off of I-20 in Big Spring will be looking very different in the near future as more than a dozen Tesla Superchargers will be installed. According to multiple reports, Tesla has provided funding to put in 15 superchargers. This is part of their plan to make electric cars available for travel in rural West Texas. Currently Teslas have a range of around 250 to 300 miles. In places like the Permian Basin that could be a problem as there just aren't that many chargers available yet. Big Spring was chosen by Tesla for this install not just because the…
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland

At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
Muralfest 2023 to bring 5 new murals to Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores are teaming up for Muralfest 2023. The festival will end with five new murals being featured in Odessa. These organizations are looking for artists from across the United States that are a good fit for the community to come out and show of their talents.
Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
Manufacturer in Seminole to cut 58 workers

October 5, 2022 - DZS Inc., a Texas-based producer of networking equipment and software, is laying off 58 workers at its facility at 7340 Bryan Dairy Road in Seminole. DZA notified the state that the layoffs will occur Dec. 5. "The terminations were caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required," the Oct.3 letter read. The company has outsourced the services to an independent contractor. Despite the mass layoffs, the company said the entire business facility will not close. The majority of the affected workers include technicians, assemblers, machine operators and warehouse personnel.
ECISD concerned about low attendance rates

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said the district is seeing a concerning trend in daily attendance rates, and he is asking parents to make sure their kids are coming to school.  According to Muri, pre-pandemic, the district saw a daily attendance rate of 95 to 96 percent. Now that […]
Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
Ector County judge grants temporary restraining order against ECUD elections

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District. The TRO suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.
