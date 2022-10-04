Read full article on original website
Related
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building
Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
Midland ISD seeking community feedback in superintendent search
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is looking for its next superintendent, and it's asking the public for help. The district has opened a survey to allow citizens to share feedback on the search and hiring process. The job application will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the...
Fix West Texas to hold 'Home to Home' adoption program
MIDLAND, Texas — In today's day and age, it can be tough to take care of a dog or cat, with many becoming lost or abandoned. That is why Fix West Texas has created a new adoption program to help get these animals off the streets. Fix West Texas...
Tesla charging station being built in Big Spring to be completed in November
BIG SPRING, Texas — Tesla has started construction on a charging station in Big Spring that is expected to be finished at some point in November. A charging station with fifteen superchargers will be located near Interstate 20 in the Porter’s Grocery store parking lot next to the College Park Shopping Center. The funding behind the project is from Tesla, not taxpayers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We're Saved – Tesla Charging Station Under Construction in West Texas
BIG SPRING – The Porter’s Grocery store just off of I-20 in Big Spring will be looking very different in the near future as more than a dozen Tesla Superchargers will be installed. According to multiple reports, Tesla has provided funding to put in 15 superchargers. This is part of their plan to make electric cars available for travel in rural West Texas. Currently Teslas have a range of around 250 to 300 miles. In places like the Permian Basin that could be a problem as there just aren't that many chargers available yet. Big Spring was chosen by Tesla for this install not just because the…
cbs7.com
The need for workers in hospitals and clinics is a high demand in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Health care professionals and students were brought together by the Texas Tech University Health and Science Center for a collaborative seminar. The healthcare workforce summit was a day of collaboration with the community and healthcare leaders to identify barriers and explore strategies to keep top healthcare providers in the Permian Basin.
(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland
At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
MySanAntonio
Midlander wants to bring new compression company home to Permian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In his more than 35 years in the energy sector, Chet Erwin has been active in the Permian Basin. “My parents are in Midland. I went to school in Midland,” he told the Reporter-Telegram in a telephone interview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Muralfest 2023 to bring 5 new murals to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts and United Grocery Stores are teaming up for Muralfest 2023. The festival will end with five new murals being featured in Odessa. These organizations are looking for artists from across the United States that are a good fit for the community to come out and show of their talents.
cbs7.com
Midland ISD sixth grade Marching Festival is back
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Midland ISD hosted their sixth-grade marching festival at Astound Broadband Stadium. It was a time for sixth graders from all MISD campuses to hear the junior high and high school bands. There were snare drums, trumpets, saxophones and a list of other instruments for the...
Hey Cowboys And Girls An Iconic Brand Is Opening A New Store In Midland Next Week
The iconic Western brand Lucchese is expanding to the Permian Basin with a brand new store in Midland. The architectural design of the new store will reflect the history of the "Tall City" all while paying homage to the long-standing history of the Lucchese brand. The new Lucchese store will...
cbs7.com
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Keep Odessa Beautiful' by taking trash off the ground and onto the runway
ODESSA, Texas — "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure." It’s a phrase said by many, but not utilized by most, based on all the trash left on the ground in the Midland-Odessa area. "So if you see trash on the floor, it's kind of like...
cbs7.com
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and two storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday. The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa. The City of Odessa says the fire started in a small abandoned house and spread to the trailer...
stpetecatalyst.com
Manufacturer in Seminole to cut 58 workers
October 5, 2022 - DZS Inc., a Texas-based producer of networking equipment and software, is laying off 58 workers at its facility at 7340 Bryan Dairy Road in Seminole. DZA notified the state that the layoffs will occur Dec. 5. "The terminations were caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required," the Oct.3 letter read. The company has outsourced the services to an independent contractor. Despite the mass layoffs, the company said the entire business facility will not close. The majority of the affected workers include technicians, assemblers, machine operators and warehouse personnel.
ECISD concerned about low attendance rates
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said the district is seeing a concerning trend in daily attendance rates, and he is asking parents to make sure their kids are coming to school. According to Muri, pre-pandemic, the district saw a daily attendance rate of 95 to 96 percent. Now that […]
Structure fire in Ector County destroys multiple homes
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A structure fire in Ector County on Wednesday morning has destroyed multiple homes and a metal building. The incident occurred on 4618 W. Mulberry Street at 9:56 a.m. The fire started in a small abandon house, and proceeded to engulf a small metal building and mobile home.
Midland County Elections Office seeking bilingual election workers
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office is looking for help ahead of the November election. The office is seeking bilingual workers to help with early voting. Anyone who is interested and speaks both English and Spanish is asked to give the office a call at 432-688-4890. The...
OPEC+ alliance set to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November
ODESSA, Texas — The OPEC+ alliance has announced that it will cut oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November. They say the decision was due to the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.”. This significant decision by OPEC+ appears to...
cbs7.com
Ector County judge grants temporary restraining order against ECUD elections
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District. The TRO suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0