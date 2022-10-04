Read full article on original website
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Great Lakes Services UK Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GLSL’s inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of.
Harnessing the Growth of Digital Agencies
Studies show that by 2024, small businesses could add $2.3 trillion to the global GDP growth. 96% of small businesses reported being affected by the lockdown and regulations of Covid-19. Women and minority-led businesses saw it the worst, being the groups most likely to report closures, reduced sales, and layoffs. The future is looking promising, with a decrease in business closure rate and a boom of microbusiness creation in America. The ultimate life hack to ensure the success of a business is organization, scaling, and effectively integrating the digital world to the entire operation.
ship-technology.com
Port optimisation through trade and technology
Efforts are being made to establish digitalisation in port operations, significant progress has been made in the Saudi region. At the Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 in September, panelists discussed port facilities and services which optimised port calls and overcame congestion, while also considering sustainability and the environment in these developments.
Poured Is the Workforce Solution for the Next Generation
In today’s retail landscape, finding talent is harder than ever, forcing brands and retailers to spend higher volumes of resources and several weeks of time. That’s where Poured comes in. Founded by Jonny Tucker and Joe Roberts in 2016, Poured, the app that connects retailers and brands with freelance professionals, was created to attract fresh talent into retail, understanding the autonomy that the new generation values. According to data from Poured, companies have saved 197,000 hours by efficiently connecting them to vetted talent for temporary, seasonal or even permanent positions.More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and...
salestechstar.com
Wish Enters Partnership With eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities
Wish merchants across the U.S, and Europe can access eDesk’s integrative customer support system. ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
abovethelaw.com
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
Cargo Transportation Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Travelers Insurance, Integro Group, Chubb
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Cargo Transportation Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
Sports Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Allianz, MetLife, Aviva: Sports Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2022 -- Worldwide Sports Insurance Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Sports Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Fortitude Re Continues to Build Japan Franchise Through Flow Reinsurance Transaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FGH Parent, L.P (“Fortitude Re”), parent company of Bermuda’s largest multi-line reinsurer, today announced the signing of a flow reinsurance transaction with a leading Japanese life insurance company. Fortitude Re executed this transaction through its. Bermuda. -based subsidiary,. Fortitude International Reinsurance Limited. . “We are...
Studies from Beijing Institute of Technology Update Current Data on Big Data (Daac: Digital Asset Access Control In a Unified Blockchain Based E-health System): Information Technology – Big Data
-- Investigators publish new report on Information Technology - Big Data. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The use of the Internet of Things and modern technologies has boosted the expansion of e-health solutions significantly and allowed access to better health services and remote monitoring of patients. Every service provider usually implements its information system to manage and access patient data for its unique purpose.”
HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE INSURANCE BROKERAGE AND INVESTMENT ADVISORY BUSINESSES OF QUINTES IN CALIFORNIA
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage and investment advisory businesses of. Quintes Financial Services, LLC. and. Quintes Administrative and Insurance Services, Inc. (together, Quintes). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Northern California. ,...
Study Results from University of Turin Provide New Insights into Engineering (Black Box Technology, Usage-based Insurance, and Prediction of Purchase Behavior: Evidence From the Auto Insurance Sector): Engineering
-- New research on Engineering is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Disruptive technologies are changing the car insurance sector, with behavioral and adaptive impacts for in-dividuals as well as organizations. An innovative factor in this industry is connected to telematics and concerns the installation of a small device called a ‘black box’, which is becoming more and more widespread, with consequent financial impacts on the insurance policy market.”
Investigators at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School Discuss Findings in Insurance (Demand for Weather Index Insurance Among Smallholder Farmers Under Prospect Theory): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Index insurance offers an innovative risk management solution for uninsured agricultural weather risk. We investigate the theoretical relationship between prospect theory risk preferences and characteristics of index insurance.”. Financial support...
ONEDIGITAL EXPANDS INTO MEDICARE SPACE WITH THE ADDITION OF HEALTHWORKS, LLC
Acquisition Marks Significant Expansion into Medicare Advantage Market, Providing Holistic Benefits Offerings for Businesses and Individuals. /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital, the nation's leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, has joined forces with. HealthWorks, LLC. , a. Chicago. -based insurance advisor focusing primarily on Medicare recipients. The acquisition represents...
Flow Insurance Launches Digital Flood Marketplace with INSTANDA
San Francisco, CA , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA ,. announced the launch of their Flood insurance marketplace with the help of INSTANDA’s complete digital platform. In just five months, Flow and INSTANDA built a flood marketplace where agents can compare quotes from up to six insurers side-by-side, along with the NFIP rates. Agents can not only quote coverage, but also bind applications and service policies. Six months after initial launch, Flow already supports business across 28 states, and counting.
Lemonade Launches AI-Powered Contents Insurance in UK
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insurance company Lemonade has launched in the United Kingdom and now offers contents insurance to residents across the U.K. Lemonade now operates in five countries, after previous launches in the United States, France, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Monday (Oct. 3) press release. “We believe...
Flood Insurance Market May See Big Move : Allstate, Tokio Marine, Assurant, Chubb: Flood Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Flood Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
thefastmode.com
Tata Communications Launches Private 5G Global CoE in Pune
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has launched a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India toaccelerate Industry4.0applicationsandcapabilitiesforenterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and...
Greenlight Re Announces Underwriting Leadership Changes
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following promotions within its underwriting leadership teams:. Regan Cairns. has been promoted as Chief Underwriting Officer of. Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. , focusing...
Global Hospital Cash Benefit Insurance Market is projected to be worth USD 122.11 billion by 2030
According to SPER Market Research , the Hospital Cash Benefit Insurance Market is estimated to reach. by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8%. , the Hospital Cash Benefit Insurance Market consists of companies selling hospital cash benefit insurance and directly underwriting daily hospital cash plans, which offer a lump sum payment in the event of hospitalization and allow the insured to use the payment in any way they see right. The growth of the hospital cash benefit insurance industry is expected to be hampered by the inability to pay for all medical care costs.
