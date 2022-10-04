Read full article on original website
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Southwest Airlines offering free plane rides with return of companion pass
Southwest Airlines is bringing back one of its most beloved promotions, giving people the chance to fly for free. It allows qualifying customers to bring one person to fly with them free of airline charges.
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing
Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
Amtrak says full rail service restored
Amtrak says it has fully restored rail service after it canceled some trains fearing the effects of a looming freight rail worker strike that was averted.
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
Why United Airlines is Thinking of Ending Service at a Really Big Airport
United Airlines may be one of the biggest airlines in the country, but the company's CEO says it isn't getting fair treatment at a key airport serving the nation's largest city. The John F. Kennedy International Airport is America’s ninth largest airport, according to AirAdvisor, and the 13th biggest airport...
Hong Kong to offer 500,000 free flight tickets to lure back tourists
Hong Kong is set to offer 500,000 free airline tickets in a bid to attract visitors back to the city, as Virgin Atlantic announced it would be dropping its route there for the first time in 30 years.The giveaway, worth HK$2bn (US$254m) in total, is expected to launch in early 2023.“Once the government announces it will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers, we’ll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets,” said Dane Cheng Ting-yat, executive director of the Tourism Board, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).The Airport Authority will be responsible for distributing the free tickets.It...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?
The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
Thrillist
Canada Just Announced a Major Change to Its COVID-19 Travel Rules
On October 1, all remaining COVID-19 requirements in Canada will be dropped, according to a press release shared by the Canadian government. The change comes after a large majority of COVID restrictions have already been dropped in the months beforehand. Now, international guests are no longer required to submit public...
Amtrak’s New Acela Trains Touted to Be Just the Ticket for Faster, More Reliable Service
A new fleet of Acela trains is expected to roll through Amtrak's Northeast Corridor next year.Image via iStock. Amtrak’s new Acela trains that will start rolling through regional train stations at the start of next year represent a step toward a faster and more reliable train service, writes Luz Lazo for The Washington Post.
Carscoops
Wisk Aero’s 6th Generation Air Taxi Could Be The Future Of Transportation
Meet the latest self-flying, all-electric, four-passenger vertical takeoff and landing air taxi from Wisk Aero, which is also apparently the first-ever candidate for type certification by the FAA of an autonomous eVTOL. This is the sixth-generation of the company’s long-planned air taxi and represents the best look to date at...
‘New era of aviation’: First all-electric commuter airplane takes flight
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — History was made last week when the world’s first all-electric commuter airplane took its first test flight over Washington state. According to The Associated Press, if the Federal Aviation Administration certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane.
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns
CHICAGO (AP) — Diverted ambulances. Cancer treatment delayed. Electronic health records offline. These are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on a major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S. While CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an “IT security issue” earlier this week, the company has remained mum when pressed for more details about the scope of the attack. The health system giant has 140 hospitals in 21 states and as of Thursday, it’s still unknown how many of its 1,000 care sites that serve 20 million Americans were affected. Despite the lingering questions, the incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding ransomware attacks on health care systems with patient care at stake.
gulfcoastmedia.com
4 tips for luggage shopping according to pro travelers
(BPT) - Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Everything I’ve Learned About Train Travel, as a Travel Writer Who Doesn’t Fly
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I decided to stop flying, I really became a traveler. When I flew, it was sporadic — always short distances and always while nursing terror inside me. I was so afraid of flying that I pushed off trips I wanted to take and spent what little time I had on trips worrying about the flight home. But when I took an 18-hour Amtrak train ride from Denver to Chicago in 2018, I realized there was a better option than staying at home or subjecting myself to something I hated.
CNET
Uber Sets Return to Office Date for November
It was a good ride, but the luxury of working exclusively from home will soon come to an end -- for Uber employees, at least. The popular ride share and delivery service released a statement Tuesday from Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy informing all non-remote employees that they are expected to return to office starting Nov. 1.
