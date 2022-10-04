ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Canada to end entry requirements: Travelers will not be required proof of COVID-19 vaccine, testing

Travelers heading to Canada will have an easier time entering the country as it drops its COVID entry requirements starting Saturday. Travelers will no longer have to show proof of vaccination, take a test before or on arrival or follow quarantine rules, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Monday. Canada will also no longer require the use of ArriveCAN, which travelers can use to submit information like vaccination proof and travel details, among other changes.
The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Hong Kong to offer 500,000 free flight tickets to lure back tourists

Hong Kong is set to offer 500,000 free airline tickets in a bid to attract visitors back to the city, as Virgin Atlantic announced it would be dropping its route there for the first time in 30 years.The giveaway, worth HK$2bn (US$254m) in total, is expected to launch in early 2023.“Once the government announces it will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers, we’ll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets,” said Dane Cheng Ting-yat, executive director of the Tourism Board, reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).The Airport Authority will be responsible for distributing the free tickets.It...
Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?

The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
Canada Just Announced a Major Change to Its COVID-19 Travel Rules

On October 1, all remaining COVID-19 requirements in Canada will be dropped, according to a press release shared by the Canadian government. The change comes after a large majority of COVID restrictions have already been dropped in the months beforehand. Now, international guests are no longer required to submit public...
Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns

CHICAGO (AP) — Diverted ambulances. Cancer treatment delayed. Electronic health records offline. These are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on a major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S. While CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an “IT security issue” earlier this week, the company has remained mum when pressed for more details about the scope of the attack. The health system giant has 140 hospitals in 21 states and as of Thursday, it’s still unknown how many of its 1,000 care sites that serve 20 million Americans were affected. Despite the lingering questions, the incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding ransomware attacks on health care systems with patient care at stake.
4 tips for luggage shopping according to pro travelers

(BPT) - Travel is back big time and whether you're racking up the miles for work or planning a relaxing getaway, there's one staple that travelers must have: luggage that can keep up with the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Everything I’ve Learned About Train Travel, as a Travel Writer Who Doesn’t Fly

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I decided to stop flying, I really became a traveler. When I flew, it was sporadic — always short distances and always while nursing terror inside me. I was so afraid of flying that I pushed off trips I wanted to take and spent what little time I had on trips worrying about the flight home. But when I took an 18-hour Amtrak train ride from Denver to Chicago in 2018, I realized there was a better option than staying at home or subjecting myself to something I hated.
Uber Sets Return to Office Date for November

It was a good ride, but the luxury of working exclusively from home will soon come to an end -- for Uber employees, at least. The popular ride share and delivery service released a statement Tuesday from Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy informing all non-remote employees that they are expected to return to office starting Nov. 1.
