Brother of one of the men killed in Stockton speaks out

By Karma Dickerson
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469wXQ_0iKlepvb00

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the interviewee. The article has been updated with the correct name.

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Jerry Lopez says you could learn a lot about his brother Laurence Lorenzo Lopez through his music.

“His lyrics, they’re talking about the streets and how dangerous it is to live here in Stockton,” Jerry Lopez said. “He was a person who was against guns, so it was really weird that that’s how he passed.”

Even weirder, says Lopez, is that police don’t think his brother’s murder is an isolated event.

“You see random crimes here or there all through Stockton, and now it seems like they might have something that’s connecting the case,” Jerry Lopez said.

Laurenzo Lopez was killed on Porter Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sept. 27. His brother says the 54-year-old had been struggling in recent years and did not have a consistent living situation. He says his brother did odd jobs, including one that might have brought him to a neighborhood where he didn’t live in the middle of the night.

“Walking through the area trying to collect a couple of cans, get a little money,” Jerry Lopez said. “They’re saying it was just senseless and it just happened.”

Lopez was shot dead. Police haven’t named any suspects, but they’re looking to speak to a person shown in a blurry surveillance image as a person of interest in five killings.

Most of the killings happened late at night or in the early morning.  At least four of the five victims are Latino. Police haven’t said if that’s why they were targeted.

Jerry Lopez is just hoping someone comes forward with information.

FOX40

Davis man arrested for brandishing firearm during dispute

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Davis man was arrested on Wednesday after pointing a firearm at another man, according to the Davis Police Department. Isaac Salas, 19, of Davis is said by police to have pointed a firearm on Monday at a 21-year-old at the intersection of Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. Police said that […]
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Woman killed nearly 20 years ago identified through DNA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was killed nearly 20 years ago and whose body was found in 2008 was identified through Genetic Genealogy Investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In March of 2008, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call stating that possible human […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Fox 40#Police#Guns#Violent Crime
FOX40

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

QR code provided regarding evidence connection to Stockton ‘serial killings’

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is providing a QR code for people to upload evidence or any information regarding the Stockton “serial killings.” Police released the QR code on Friday, as officers are looking for information that could lead to an arrest in connection to the seven shootings they’re investigating.  Police said […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
