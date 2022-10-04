ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings still winning despite offense's unfulfilling drives

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The upside for the Minnesota Vikings is clear: They've finished the first quarter of their first season under new head coach Kevin O'Connell by managing to build a firm foundation with a 3-1 record.

Chemistry and confidence can go a long way toward winning — O’Connell described it as “different types of resiliency” — but there's no hiding that an experienced and talented offense he was hired to direct has left a whole lot of points on the field.

After escaping London with a 28-25 victory over New Orleans on Sunday that was aided by the luckiest of bounces, the Vikings found themselves ranked 26th in the NFL in red zone scoring. They've turned just seven of their 15 trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns for a 46.7% rate.

The sample size remains relatively small. Still, no team with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook as the primary scoring threats should be settling for that many field goals.

“We definitely have to get in the end zone way more, just executing our plays,” Jefferson said.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins zeroed in on the third-quarter drive that was given a major boost when the Saints fumbled a punt return following the only three-and-out of the game for the Vikings.

Cousins hit Jefferson for 41 yards on the first play to the 3. But then came a delay of game penalty, which Cousins took the blame for.

Cook gained 1 yard on the backed-up first down. Jefferson wasn't able to secure a second down throw into the back of the end zone that was behind him. Then Cousins dumped one off to Thielen for 1 yard on third down after missing a wide-open Jefferson. Greg Joseph followed with his third of five field goals in the game.

“The plays are there to make, and we didn’t connect,” Cousins said. “That’s disappointing.”

Cousins recognized the squandered opportunities afterward and said he “could be greedy” in the future by not settling for the perceived safer throw.

“He can’t see everything, you know? People make mistakes. People make wrong reads, too. He’s human,” Jefferson said.

O'Connell awarded Jefferson a game ball, not only for the 10 receptions for 147 yards and 3-yard touchdown run, but for the way he worked through the frustration of a muted impact amid frequent double teams over the previous two games.

“I’m not being a virus to the team,” Jefferson said. “If somebody’s double-teaming me, I can’t really do too much about that. That just shows you how much effect I have on the defensive side, just being a key player, just having them know where I’m at at all times.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The defense is tied for sixth best in the league with just 3.3 points allowed per game in the final four minutes of either half or overtime. Last season, the Vikings were the worst in the NFL in those situations with an average of 9.5 points allowed.

“Across the league you have people who are kind of figuring out their rosters and their team, their identities, including us,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “It’s good to know that when our back is against the wall, when it’s a tight game like this, we’re on the road in London, we can pull through."

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Despite the healthy return of Danielle Hunter and the addition of Za'Darius Smith, the Vikings haven't generated a consistent pass rush.

They're just 17th in the league in sacks per pass attempt after ranking fourth last year.

STOCK UP

Third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. had three pass breakups and one tackle for loss. His diving knockdown of a deep pass to Chris Olave on second down with 2:01 left was a game-saving play, forcing the Saints to settle for the tying field goal two snaps later.

“Cam had probably one of his better games since we’ve been playing together this year,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “I’m just excited to see him continue to grow into a pro.”

STOCK DOWN

Tight end Johnny Mundt has been starting ahead of Irv Smith Jr. and played a comparable amount of snaps (136 for Smith, 116 for Mundt), but he dropped a key pass on Sunday on third-and-1 at the 10 in the second quarter. Mundt and Smith are tied for the eighth-most drops in the league with two apiece, according to Sportradar data.

INJURY REPORT

Rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg on a special teams play, underwent a preparatory procedure in a local hospital after the game on Sunday and will have surgery on Tuesday. He'll stay in London for the initial part of his recovery with a member of the team's medical staff. O'Connell said Cine was in “great spirits.”

Cook played with a harness on his left shoulder, and Thielen left the game briefly with an injury to his right leg. Za’Darius Smith was limited to 24 of the 60 snaps for the defense after being listed as questionable with a left knee injury. He had one of Minnesota's two sacks.

KEY NUMBER

30.5 — The average starting field position for the Vikings, which is the fourth best in the league. They're 15th in scoring.

NEXT STEPS

The Vikings host Chicago this Sunday, with a prime opportunity to crank up their pass rush. Bears quarterback Justin Fields is 5 for 20 with two interceptions and 16 sacks when facing pressure this season, according to Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign Large Human

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week

As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon

The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
London Township, MN
VikingsTerritory

Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender

Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

This Is the Vikings Best Unit

Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Vikings still mastering offense; Bears bring even more snags

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have staked out a favorable position through the first quarter of their season by winning three of four games amid predictable growing pains with new playbooks and play callers on both sides of the ball. Just because Kirk Cousins worked with coach Kevin...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Bookends Making a Solid Front

In recent seasons the Minnesota Vikings have long drawn the ire of their fanbase due to a poorly performing offensive line. With skill position players a la mode, it’s hard to see them lack opportunity with opposing defense wreaking havoc. So far in 2022, we’ve seen reason for optimism.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
VikingsTerritory

Explained: State of the Vikings thru 4 Games

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 135 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, the editor of PurplePTSD, who examines the state of the Vikings through four games. Particularly, the win over the New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings injury report is nearly all clear

The Minnesota Vikings face off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon on Fox. Over the first four weeks of the season, the Vikings have only lost four games due to injury. That will change this week as they lost safety Lewis Cine to a compound fracture in his left leg last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Ready or not: Guardians' kids set for playoff debut vs Rays

CLEVELAND (AP) — No stranger to October’s postseason pageantry and peril, Terry Francona feels the same heading into his 72nd playoff game as he did before his first 18 years ago. “I’ll be scared to death,” Cleveland’s manager said Thursday, only half-joking. “That’ll never change.” He’s counting on fearlessness from his Guardians. Baseball’s youngest team, which used a base-to-base approach to overtake Minnesota and Chicago to win the AL Central running away, gets its first taste of the playoffs Friday when the Guardians open the best-of-three wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
VikingsTerritory

Explained: The Vikings Surprises from Victory in England

Explained: The Vikings Surprises from Victory in England. Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 134 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings-themed surprises from the team’s 28-25 win in London over the New Orleans Saints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:46 a.m. EDT

Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez finished with the lowest average for an American League batting champion since 1968, and the Mets’ Jeff McNeil won the National League title. The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge missed out on a Triple Crown, edged by Arraez .316 to .311 for the AL title after sitting out the final day of the regular season. McNeil sat out until the eighth inning and made it first-time batting champions in...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn't, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
473
Followers
6K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy