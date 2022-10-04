ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

College football: Blugolds focus on positives after 44-point loss to UW-Stout

By By Cara Dempski Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMktS_0iKleklC00

UW-Eau Claire football coach Wesley Beschorner and cornerback Sam Schradle seem to be on the same page regarding the Blugolds’ defensive performance, considering the squad’s 73-29 loss to UW-Stout last Saturday and their upcoming homecoming contest this coming Saturday against UW-Whitewater. There is much work to be done, but both were pleased the team kept battling in the contest at Stout.

“We’ve been doing a lot of drills. We had rough tackling last week, so this week we’re doing a lot of working with the sled, and with the bags and even each other, just wrapping up tackles,” Schradle said.

Both coach and player indicated a solid defensive effort can make things far easier for the offense. Schradle said he and his teammates take pride in forcing opponents to resort to kicking field goals. That didn’t happen much last week, when the Blue Devils scored 10 touchdowns in a rivalry victory.

“We didn’t get much of a chance last week with all the explosive plays, so we’ve just got to work more on exploding through the gaps,” Schradle said. “One thing the coaches are always telling us is to run to the ball. When we do get to the ball it’s really good.”

Schradle likes the effort he is seeing from his teammates but knows on solo tackles the team needs to work on just wrapping opposition up so the rest of the guys can get there to help out.

“The biggest part is using our eyes and trusting our technique,” Schradle said. “We’ve got to trust our technique and trust what we’re being taught. We just try to execute on that and hope for the best.”

Beschorner, Schradle, and receiver Nick Kudick are looking forward to the homecoming atmosphere at Carson Park Saturday. All three said Carson Park is a great place to play football, and they appreciate the energy of the Blugold football fans.

“With a lot of people there, Carson Park will be loud on Saturday,” Kudick said. “That’s pretty much the best part of the atmosphere, the people that are there watching us; there’s so many of them.”

The general feeling between Schradle and Kudick was the defense limiting the opposition’s scoring opportunities is one big positive to aim for.

Schradle admitted he and his teammates do not yet have a full understanding of what to expect out of the Warhawks next weekend. He and Kudick explained their hopes for ample chance to study the Whitewater squad before facing it. The Warhawks are ranked No. 3 in the nation in D3Football.com’s poll.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

New convenience store opens on UW-Eau Claire campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire no longer have to drive or even walk very far to get basic necessities as the T-Store had its grand opening Monday afternoon. The store has been in the works since 2021 with construction of the store...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
1520 The Ticket

Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe

Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
College Sports
Eau Claire, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in UTV vs. train crash

A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
UNITY, WI
Radio Ink

Magnum Closes on WCFW & W256AE

Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW has closed on its sale of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Magnum Radio. Rollie Bushland stated, “Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June. As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Uw#American Football#Uw Stout#Uw Eau Claire#Uw Whitewater#The Blue Devils
wiproud.com

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Eau Claire groundbreaking ceremony

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for their SCS Eau Claire apartment homes on September 29th. They were joined by many partners on the project including Terry W. from the City of Eau Claire – Government, Jeff S. from Advanced Engineering Concepts, Brooke P. and other members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Daren P. and Kevin I. from Peoples State Bank, as well as other partners on the project and many city and community members.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Three Counts, One Being Indecent Exposure

(KWNO)- On October 1st at 1:17 p.m. Winona Police responded to a call for an intoxicated adult walking around the neighborhood, fully nude. Upon arrival to the 450 block of E 5th Street, Officers discovered 30-year-old Brett Williams, of Winona, to be laying in a yard with just his boxers on.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

18-Year-Old Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges

(KWNO)- On Sunday, Oct. 1st, at 3:00 a.m. a Winona Police Officer clocked a vehicle going 75 mph and pulled the vehicle over at 6th and Junction Street. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Jacob Hengel of Minnesota City, was noticeably impaired and the officer could see his eyes were bloodshot and watery.
WINONA, MN
WausauPilot

UPDATE 2: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody

Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe. Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.
WAUSAU, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
473
Followers
6K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy