Read full article on original website
Related
Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is asking a Delaware court to proceed with an upcoming trial against Elon Musk, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Twitter attorneys sent a letter Thursday to the Delaware Chancery Court’s head judge, not long after Musk’s legal team asked her to call off the trial while he works on a renewed bid to buy the company. Twitter disputed Musk’s claim that the San Francisco-based company is refusing to accept the new bid, which Musk told the company about earlier this week after trying to terminate the deal over the summer. The company has been seeking a court order to force the completion of the merger and said it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but described Musk’s move to delay the trial as “an invitation to further mischief and delay.”
techunwrapped.com
S2 Grupo opens an advanced cybersecurity center in Madrid
S2 Group has expanded its facilities in Madrid with the opening of a new advanced cybersecurity center. With this opening, in which various personalities and the company’s managing partners, Miguel A. Juan and José Rosell, have participated, the company reinforces its presence in Madrid, which has become one of the strategic points of cybersecurity in Europe .
Poets and Quants
Stanford MBA Class Of 2024: Apps Down 16.5%, But Program Gets More Diverse
The global flavor of the Stanford MBA has always been evident to anyone who has set foot on campus, talked with Graduate School of Business leadership, or surveyed the faculty and students. But in 2022 — a year in which a severe downturn in U.S. domestic applications has afflicted most of its peer programs and many others besides, leading to an explosion in foreign student enrollment — Stanford has done what Stanford does and bucked the prevailing trend.
Comments / 0