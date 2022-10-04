Read full article on original website
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Fan who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR is identified: ‘He doesn’t exactly need the money’
The estimates on the value of Aaron Judge’s 62nd record-breaking home run range from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions. The actual price paid, of course, will depend on how badly a collector wants it. But the fan who caught the ball probably won’t need it to pay...
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Roger Maris Jr. Won’t Let Go, Insists MLB Should Have Two Home Run Records
Should Yankees slugger Aaron Judge be viewed as Major League Baseball’s single-season home run king if he can hit another round tripper over New York’s final three games? Roger Maris Jr. seems to think so. Judge, who could in the midst of a triple-crown campaign, blasted his 61st...
Don’t lump Adam Wainwright in with Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina retirement
While the St. Louis Cardinals honored all three of Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, the former has yet to commit to those future plans. Molina and Pujols played in their final St. Louis regular-season home game on Sunday, and the pair got a standing ovation as they were pulled together, along with Wainwright.
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Barry Bonds Responds to Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run
Amid the “home run king” debates, the Giants legend weighed in on Tuesday night’s record.
Ex-Yankees coach could be lock as Phillies manager after clinching NL wild card
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. The Phillies did more than just clinch a playoff spot with Monday’s 3-0 win over the Houston Astros. Philadelphia may have also guaranteed Rob Thomson returns next season as manager. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. When Philadelphia...
Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
'Judgment Day!': John Sterling makes his call for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run
John Sterling was ready to proclaim Yankees history, as he let out his home run call for Aaron Judge's 62nd home run of the season.
Despite putting up big stats, Angels' Mike Trout says season was 'frustrating'
During Mike Trout's end-of-the-season media availability Tuesday, the AngelS star said this season has been "frustrating" despite putting up big stats.
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason
With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
Mike Francesa has a ‘crazy’ hot take on Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run
It was just a matter of time. Former WFAN host Mike Francesa weighed in Wednesday morning with his hot take on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field to set a new single-season American League record.
