Madison, WI

Greg Smith Compares Nebraska and Wisconsin

1250 AM The Fan
1250 AM The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVHxv_0iKleY7M00

Greg Smith from Inside Nebraska and the Rivals Network joins Steve "Sparky" Fifer to discuss the Nebraska and Wisconsin head coaching searches. Sparky gets pretty emotional throughout the interview.

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Rutgers is the biggest game of the year

Remember when there were all those pieces about how the Nebraska football game against the Northwestern Wildcats was the biggest game of the year? The rationale was that it was more than the first game of the year. It was also the bellwether game of the Scott Frost era. The game was supposed to tell us if things had really turned around. If things were finally headed in the right direction. Those articles were all right. That game was the biggest game of the year for the Frost regime.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
Athlon Sports

Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently.  Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation.  Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
MADISON, WI
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Malcolm Hartzog is the story Huskers fans need now

The Nebraska football team has had a tough 2022 season, and so have the fans. That's why the sudden arrival and emergence of Malcolm Hartzog is such a fun story. And the fact that at least so far, it's a story that has some real teeth, why it's the one that Husker fans need so badly.
KSNB Local4

Whipple comments on offensive performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple met with members of the media following Tuesday's practice. Whipple reflected on the offensive performance in the win against Indiana. "I was not happy with the way we played," Whipple said. "I was happy with the way we finished, and then...
LINCOLN, NE
#Inside Nebraska
FanSided

Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers predictions and odds for Week 6

The Nebraska football team is coming off a win against an FBS team for the first time in over a year and despite cooler heads telling Husker fans to calm down, there's a renewed sense of energy around Lincoln and the state. Now the Cornhuskers are headed out on the road to New Jersey to take on a Rutgers Scarlet Knights team coming off its first really bad loss of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there's a catch

The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
MADISON, WI
NewsBreak
Sports
mystar106.com

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska's first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four things that didn't work out in the end for Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
MADISON, WI
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
People

6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'

"This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory," police wrote in a statement Six people in their twenties died following a "devastating overnight crash" in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to police. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday alerting them to the crash, police said in a news release. They received the alert from one of the victim's iPhones, which sent over an automatic recording indicating that "the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not...
LINCOLN, NE
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you're looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you're sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha's Lo Sole Mio set to open with new owners as 'The Mio'

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for food lovers: Lo Sole Mio or at least a new version of it is coming back. That's just one development in the restaurant business for Omaha. Don and Marie Losole are passing the torch to a new generation of restaurateurs. In July,...
1250 AM The Fan

1250 AM The Fan

Milwaukee, WI
ABOUT

Listen to SportsRadio 1250AM The Fan, Milwaukee's sports talk station. Never miss a story or breaking news alert! LISTEN LIVE at work or while you surf.

 https://www.audacy.com/1250amthefan

