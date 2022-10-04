Greg Smith Compares Nebraska and Wisconsin

Remember when there were all those pieces about how the Nebraska football game against the Northwestern Wildcats was the biggest game of the year? The rationale was that it was more than the first game of the year. It was also the bellwether game of the Scott Frost era. The game was supposed to tell us if things had really turned around. If things were finally headed in the right direction. Those articles were all right. That game was the biggest game of the year for the Frost regime.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO