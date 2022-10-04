ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
wealthinsidermag.com

S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank said annual consumer inflation is expected to stay high at the 5-6% levels, with upside risks, for a considerable period of time. The Bank of Korea cited high dollar-won exchange rates and major oil producers’ production cuts as upside risks, after...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Current Account#Trade Deficit#S Korea#Seoul#South Korean
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
BUSINESS
marinelink.com

More U.S. LNG Heads to Europe Despite Output Constraints

U.S. producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) boosted exports to Europe in September even as a plant outage kept overall shipments below the average for the first eight months of 2022, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday. A June fire at the United States' second-largest exporter Freeport LNG has the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dutch inflation hits record in Sept as energy prices soar

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation in the Netherlands shot to a record high in September mainly due to higher energy prices, the Dutch statistics agency, CBS, said on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 14.5% in September year-on-year, from 12% percent in August.
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

‘Nearly doubled’ foreign investment in U.S. farmland comes under scrutiny

(The Center Square) — A coalition of 130 lawmakers sent a letter to a top federal watchdog raising the alarm about a spike in foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. The letter calls for the Government Accountability Office to conduct a full review of that foreign ownership, its potential impact on trade, national security, food security and what the federal government is doing about it, if anything.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy