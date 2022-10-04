ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Recycling Today

US Steel’s idle furnaces contribute to low September output

The state of the steel and ferrous scrap markets remains mired in a trough entering October, with scrap prices refusing to rebound in September and steel production well below last year’s output levels. The Washington-based American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI) reports that in the week ending Oct. 1,...
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
kitco.com

Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
Manufacturing
Economy
CNBC

European markets close lower as rally fades; PMI data points to recession

European stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the day 1% lower. Retail stocks dropped 3.2% to lead losses as the majority of sectors and all major bourses closed in negative territory. Oil and...
Apple Insider

India iPhone exports expected to double to $2.5B by March 2023

Apple's iPhone production in India is continuing to expand, and India factories are expected to double annual shipments to $2.5 billion. Apple is keen to spread its manufacturing efforts outside of China, in order to reduce risk caused by supply chain interruptions or geopolitical issues. Its production in India is continuing to show promise, with exports of iPhones made in the country reaching new levels of output.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data

Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
US News and World Report

South Korea's Sept Inflation Slows but Tightening Bias Seen Intact

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, data showed on Wednesday, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week. Economists said the latest data suggested...
kitco.com

Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report

(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
