European shares log best day since mid-March as interest rate angst eases
Oct 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose sharply on Tuesday, in line with global peers, boosted by growing hopes that central banks may ease the pace of future interest rate hikes as they attempt to bring down high inflation.
Taiwan Sept inflation rate edges up slightly, but still below 3%
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan's inflation heated up in September, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising 2.75% from a year earlier, broadly in line with economists' predictions though also below 3% for the second month in a row.
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
Italy's services sector contracts in Sept -PMI
ROME, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italy's services sector contracted in September after reporting modest growth the month before, a survey showed on Wednesday, as surging costs and uncertainty hit client demand.
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
US Steel’s idle furnaces contribute to low September output
The state of the steel and ferrous scrap markets remains mired in a trough entering October, with scrap prices refusing to rebound in September and steel production well below last year’s output levels. The Washington-based American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI) reports that in the week ending Oct. 1,...
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
US Stock Futures Down Following Tuesday's Surge; ADP, Services Data In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 800 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 360 points on Tuesday. The S&P 500 also notched its biggest two-session surge since March 2020.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. weekly jobs data
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose towards September's multi-year highs on Thursday, with analysts reckoning that the recent bond rally was premature as inflation might still surprise on the upside.
European markets close lower as rally fades; PMI data points to recession
European stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the day 1% lower. Retail stocks dropped 3.2% to lead losses as the majority of sectors and all major bourses closed in negative territory. Oil and...
India iPhone exports expected to double to $2.5B by March 2023
Apple's iPhone production in India is continuing to expand, and India factories are expected to double annual shipments to $2.5 billion. Apple is keen to spread its manufacturing efforts outside of China, in order to reduce risk caused by supply chain interruptions or geopolitical issues. Its production in India is continuing to show promise, with exports of iPhones made in the country reaching new levels of output.
Samsung quarterly profit set to slump 25%, first decline in nearly three years
SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) third-quarter profit could tumble 25%, the first year-on-year decline in nearly three years, as an economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and the chips that power them.
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
South Korea's Sept Inflation Slows but Tightening Bias Seen Intact
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's consumer inflation slowed for a second month in September, data showed on Wednesday, but economists said the data would do little to change the central bank's tightening bias amid growing talk it could opt for a bigger hike next week. Economists said the latest data suggested...
US stocks slip as bond yields edge higher and investors brace for key September jobs report
Stocks slipped Thursday as bond yields jumped ahead of the highly anticipated September jobs report on Friday. Early signs point to cooling in the labor market, with jobless claims rising more than expected and layoff notices up 46% in September. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said central bankers are "quite...
Canada economic activity expanding at slower pace -Ivey PMI
TORONTO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in September as employment growth cooled, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.
Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report
(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
