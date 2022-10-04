ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Northern California police seek ‘person of interest’ in 5 murders committed since July

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in Northern California are investigating a string of five murders since July that they believe have been the work of the same killer or killers.

Stockton police officials have released a grainy surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. Authorities also announced last week that the city is providing a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers has put up $10,000, along with another $10,000 from a local construction company owner. As of Monday, the total reward was $95,000, police officials announced.

“Our detectives and task force officers have been working around the clock on these investigations,” Stockton police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting our community and solving these cases utilizing all the resources at our disposal, including you.”

Each of the victims was alone when he was targeted, authorities said. All but the first victim, Paul Alexander Yaw, 35, of Stockton, were Hispanic.

The other victims were identified Monday as Salvador Debudey Jr., 43, Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, Juan Cruz, 52, and Lawrence Lopez Sr., 54. All of the men were from Stockton, ABC News reported.

Yaw’s family told the network that he was “a good boy who grew into a good man with a big heart.”

“He was always there for you if you needed him,” the family said in a statement. “He was a son, brother, father, grandson, nephew and cousin. I still can’t believe he’s not coming back.”

Jerry Lopez told Sacramento’s ABC affiliate that he is the brother of the most recent victim. Lawrence Lopez, known by his family as Lorenzo, was found around 2 a.m. Tuesday lying on a sidewalk in the 900 block of Porter Avenue.

He died at the scene.

Jerry Lopez said his brother was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s hard to process that this has happened,” Lopez said. “I mean, me and my brother have been like twins. We were a year apart, so we were pretty close.”

The spate of killings began around 12:30 a.m. July 8, when Yaw was gunned down in a small park in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Yaw’s mother said he had been homeless for about five years.

“I have always hoped in my heart that at some point we would get reunited and have a relationship,” Greta Bogrow told NBC News from her Texas home. “It’s always a mom’s dream that their children turn out to be good people. He was a good person. I just wish I had the opportunity to speak to him again in this life.”

More than a month later, on the night of Aug. 11, officers were called to the 4900 block of West Lane for a shooting. Police and paramedics found Debudey lying in the parking lot of a Popeyes restaurant.

The husband and father died at the scene.

The frequency of the shootings soon began increasing, with the next shooting taking place in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane the morning of Aug. 30. According to police, dispatchers received a call around 6:41 a.m. that day regarding a man found inside a car.

Like the previous victim, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three weeks later, around 4:27 a.m. Sept. 21, officers were called to the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, where Cruz was found dying on a sidewalk. Only six days later, Lorenzo Lopez was found lying in the 900 block of Porter Avenue.

Lopez, like Yaw, was homeless, his brother told NBC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BL3hM_0iKldRyU00

On Wednesday, the day after Lopez was slain, Stockton police officials issued a statement about the rise in homicides.

“As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours, and our victims were alone,” authorities said in a news release. “We are currently assembling a team of detectives, task force officers (federal, state, and county), crime analysts, camera room operators, and evidence technicians who will be taking a very close look at some of these patterns we are seeing.”

Initially, detectives did not believe the killings were related. While poring over the patterns and the evidence in the cases, however, they determined that five of the murders appeared to be linked.

Each of the victims appeared to have been ambushed. None of the men were robbed, and none of the crimes appeared drug- or gang-related.

Detectives have not said exactly how they were tied together but ABC News reported that it is through physical evidence.

McFadden on Friday urged members of the public to reach out to police if they have information about the slayings. He also urged people to use caution and be aware of their surroundings.

“Please do not fall victim, be alert, have your head on a swivel, stay where it’s lit, communicate,” McFadden added. “We need you, we need your help, we need your tips, and we need you to help not to spread misinformation.”

Anyone with information about the murders is asked to call the Stockton Police Department on its tip line at 209-937-8167 or email detectives at policetips@stocktonca.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or online at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Four family members who were kidnapped in California have been found dead, sheriff says

NEW YORK — All four family members who were mysteriously kidnapped have been found dead in an extremely rural farm area, the Merced County sheriff said Wednesday night. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business in Merced County in Northern California on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
102.5 The Bone

Four kidnapped Merced County family members found dead: 'Horribly senseless'

NEW YORK — All four family members who were mysteriously kidnapped in Northern California have been found dead in a rural almond orchard, the Merced County sheriff said. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
102.5 The Bone

Eight-month-old among four family members kidnapped in California

NEW YORK — Northern California authorities are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, who were kidnapped for unknown reasons. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business in Merced County on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor

Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor.The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh. The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.No motive for the kidnapping was known.In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help."No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said."We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this."We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Lopez
102.5 The Bone

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
CBS Sacramento

Police: 2 more victims may have been targeted by possible Stockton serial killer

STOCKTON – Authorities have added two more victims to the list of five people linked to a possible serial killer in Stockton.On Monday, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of the five victims. All were Stockton residents ranging in age from their early-20s to mid-50s.Then, on Monday night, Stockton police announced two more victims believed to be connected to the same suspect or suspects. On April 10, 2021 around 4:18 a.m., a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot in Oakland. On April 16, 2021 around 3:20 a.m., a 46-year-old Black woman was shot in the area of...
STOCKTON, CA
truecrimedaily

Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
102.5 The Bone

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Shooting#Police Dept#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Hispanic
102.5 The Bone

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University of...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy