Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list with home run No. 703

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Albert Pujols jut keeps mashing — and moving up in baseball history.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger who became the fourth member of the 700-home run club in September hit No. 703 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The two-run blast to left field off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. It also secured another noteworthy spot in MLB record books. The home run secured his 2,215th and 2,216th career RBI, moving him past Babe Ruth for sole possession of second place on the all-time list. Only Henry Aaron, who retired with 2,297 RBI, has more.

Barring a change of heart to return next season, he won't catch Aaron. And he'll fall a few short of catching Ruth on the all-time home runs list. Ruth stands in third place behind Barry Bonds and Aaron with 714 career home runs. The Cardinals have two games remaining in the regular season after Monday.

Pujols, 42, confirmed in August his previously stated plans to call it quits this offseason following a swan song with the Cardinals franchise where he won two World Series, three MVPs and built his surefire Hall of Fame resume. He's also experienced a career revival with his highest home run total (24) since 2016 on a playoff-bound Cardinals team. This seems a lot more fun than his 10-season hiatus in Los Angeles with the Angels and Dodgers.

Alas, we'll have to take at his word to call it a career this offseason. But we wouldn't blame him if he changed his mind.

