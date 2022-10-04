ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
Anita Durairaj

The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah

The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
E! News

King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Daily Mail

Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession

Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Cheryl E Preston

Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away

Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
AOL Corp

King Charles III Official Portrait Released by Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace released an official portrait of King Charles III on Sept. 23. The photo shows Charles at a desk carrying out government duties. The image also contains a nod to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at age 96. “The image was taken...
France 24

Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’, says death certificate

Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" at 3:10 pm (1410 GMT) on September 8, according to her death certificate released on Thursday, or nearly three-and-a-half hours before the news was announced to the world. The 96-year-old monarch died at her Balmoral Castle estate in the Scottish Highlands. Elizabeth was...
Time Out Global

Now for sale: a spectacular royal mansion that belongs to the Queen’s cousin

Do you have £4.75 million burning a hole in your pocket? If so then you could buy this spectacular mansion, which belongs to the Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Richard Gloucester is selling Barnwell Manor, a Grade II-listed mansion near Northampton with a whopping...
