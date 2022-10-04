Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III reportedly considered changing his regnal name to distance himself from Charles I & II
It may seem obvious that King Charles III kept his birth name as his regnal name once he ascended the British throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. But an anonymous sourced once claimed that then-Prince Charles considered a different name, wanting to avoid invoking the controversial legacies of Britain's Charles I and Charles II.
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
RELATED PEOPLE
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
Camilla to be crowned Queen beside King Charles III at his coronation
As was Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘sincere wish’, Camilla has become Queen Consort on her husband’s accession to the throne
TODAY.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales pose for new official photo
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were all smiles in a new photograph released by Buckingham Palace over the weekend. The picture, shared by the royal family on Instagram, was taken on Sept. 18 before a reception for heads of state...
Charles III Will Have All the Perks and Responsibilities of Being a King Except One
King Charles III will have all the perks and responsibilities of being the King of England except for one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah
The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession
Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away
Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
Charles’ royal cypher revealed as he becomes King as Queen’s ER is replaced
THE Queen’s royal cypher has been all around us for the more than seven decades that she reigned. But now King Charles’ symbol will be displayed on British coins, stamps, passports, banknotes and even police uniforms. What is a cypher?. A royal cypher is a monogram used by...
Popculture
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
AOL Corp
King Charles III Official Portrait Released by Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace released an official portrait of King Charles III on Sept. 23. The photo shows Charles at a desk carrying out government duties. The image also contains a nod to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this month at age 96. “The image was taken...
France 24
Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’, says death certificate
Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" at 3:10 pm (1410 GMT) on September 8, according to her death certificate released on Thursday, or nearly three-and-a-half hours before the news was announced to the world. The 96-year-old monarch died at her Balmoral Castle estate in the Scottish Highlands. Elizabeth was...
Time Out Global
Now for sale: a spectacular royal mansion that belongs to the Queen’s cousin
Do you have £4.75 million burning a hole in your pocket? If so then you could buy this spectacular mansion, which belongs to the Duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Richard Gloucester is selling Barnwell Manor, a Grade II-listed mansion near Northampton with a whopping...
What Was The Note Left On Top Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin?
If you watched the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, you might have noticed a handwritten note on top of her coffin. The note was left by King Charles III for his mother. It read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”. The new “R” in Charles’ signature comes...
Comments / 0