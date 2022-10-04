Read full article on original website

"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...

MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...

Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...

Baldwin Co. fentanyl crackdown led to arrest of alleged dealer in woman's OD death
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An effort to crack down on fentanyl in Baldwin County has led authorities to an alleged drug dealer who investigators say is responsible for the death of a Foley woman. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said the arrest of Daphne resident Jourdan Solis, 32,...

Crime scene: Mobile Police investigate report of body found Navco Rd. at Morningside Dr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime scene has been established at Navco Rd. and Morningside Dr. after Mobile Police responded to a report of a body found. The initial call around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning reported a black male found not breathing. Mobile Police released the following information Wednesday...

Mobile Police: Teen arrested for making terrorist threat against ACCEL Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to 3725 Airport Boulevard, ACCEL Academy, in reference to an unknown male subject making a terrorist threat to the school. During the investigation officers were able to locate the subject at the 500 block...

Teen arrested after student stabbed at LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Wednesday 11:58 a.m. update: Mobile Police released the following information. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at approximately 1:07 p.m., officers responded to 700 Donald Street, LeFlore High School, in reference to one stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 16-year-old male victim was stabbed during a physical altercation by another 16-year-old male. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. The subject was arrested and transported to Metro jail.

Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.

Baldwin County EMA urging preparedness after Hurricane Ian devastates FL
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — - The tragic images coming out of southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian are a good reminder for everyone on the Gulf Coast to be storm ready. Hurricane Sally's slow, destructive path in 2020 was a harsh reminder of a named storm's...

Crews could return to renovated Midtown fire station by the end of October
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — To a firefighter, the fire station is more than a place to work. A fire station is a home away from home. "A third of our lives. We're on shift every three days. We're on shift for 24 hours and off shift for 48 hours,’ says department spokesperson Steven Millhouse. “So it's a third of our lives. It's more than work place. We live here. "

USA heart screening coming to Baldwin Co. schools, Robertsdale HS first
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preventing cardiac arrest in teens is the goal of a new program by the University of South Alabama to make sure local schools are prepared for a sudden heart emergency. USA Health's chapter of Project ADAM -- a national program -- and the non-profit Heart...

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.

Spanish Fort City Council votes to approve food truck ordinance
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Spanish Fort City Council leaders voted for and approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to be operated and regulated in city limits. Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan says there are specific regulations so that local restaurants are not affected. Food trucks can only...

National Shrimp Festival returns to Gulf Shores after 2-year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After 2 years of being off due to Covid-19 precautions, Gulf Shores is now holding its National Shrimp Festival again. For 49 years this volunteer-driven event has been a tradition on the beautiful beaches of Coastal Alabama.

Blount High School football coach back on the job after accusation of spanking player
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Blount High School's head football coach,Josh Harris, is back on the job after a video surfaced, allegedly showing him spanking a player. Mobile County Public Schools tells us: harris had been on paid administrative leave since a video from in the locker room came out.

City eyes zoning for Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile mayor's office is recommending a zoning plan for the Mobile Civic Center. It comes after architects in August presented two potential plans to redevelop the 22-acre site. "The belief is, is that it will help developers to come look at that site and...

History Museum of Mobile to exhibit costumes from Downton Abbey TV series
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — History Museum of Mobile has announced their next major exhibition, Dressing the Abbey, opening January 2023. Dressing the Abbey weaves fashion, history, and popular culture into an exhibition featuring costumes from Downton Abbey™, one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world.

Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...

Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.

Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen, a disturbance in the southern Caribbean, could become a tropical depression later today. It's forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday, possibly even reaching hurricane status by Sunday. It's set to track near the ABC Islands, the coast of NW Venezuela, & the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning before heading across the SW Caribbean, near the coast of Nicaragua by Sunday. Next name up on the list is Julia. Central America will need to watch it closely. A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a disturbance that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but is forecast to brings a threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The PTC designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories, watches or warnings even though the disturbance has not yet developed. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 12 in the eastern Atlantic, is weakening several hundred miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It should fade out soon.
