ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
utv44.com

Teen arrested after student stabbed at LeFlore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Wednesday 11:58 a.m. update: Mobile Police released the following information. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at approximately 1:07 p.m., officers responded to 700 Donald Street, LeFlore High School, in reference to one stabbed. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 16-year-old male victim was stabbed during a physical altercation by another 16-year-old male. The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening. The subject was arrested and transported to Metro jail.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Spectacular fire at vacant Mobile church prompts questions about how it burned and why

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — It was a fire that proved both deceptive and dangerous. A brick church with a metal roof shouldn't be burning this big, this hot. But Saturday's fire inside the vacant City of Grace Church proved to be particularly perilous flames knocked down then flaring back up, smoke so thick firefighters had to vacate the building and fight the flames from above.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Exxon
utv44.com

Crews could return to renovated Midtown fire station by the end of October

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — To a firefighter, the fire station is more than a place to work. A fire station is a home away from home. "A third of our lives. We're on shift every three days. We're on shift for 24 hours and off shift for 48 hours,’ says department spokesperson Steven Millhouse. “So it's a third of our lives. It's more than work place. We live here. "
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
utv44.com

Spanish Fort City Council votes to approve food truck ordinance

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Spanish Fort City Council leaders voted for and approved an ordinance allowing food trucks to be operated and regulated in city limits. Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan says there are specific regulations so that local restaurants are not affected. Food trucks can only...
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

City eyes zoning for Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile mayor's office is recommending a zoning plan for the Mobile Civic Center. It comes after architects in August presented two potential plans to redevelop the 22-acre site. "The belief is, is that it will help developers to come look at that site and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

History Museum of Mobile to exhibit costumes from Downton Abbey TV series

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — History Museum of Mobile has announced their next major exhibition, Dressing the Abbey, opening January 2023. Dressing the Abbey weaves fashion, history, and popular culture into an exhibition featuring costumes from Downton Abbey™, one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Two Flu strains: "Feels like you get hit by a freight train" Doctors say

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Health officials are warning this flu season will be a rough one due to a number of reasons, like people not wearing masks, attending more gatherings, and global trends. Doctors are saying there are two strains: Flu A and Flu B. They have slight differences, but officials say you don't want to have either of them.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 13

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen, a disturbance in the southern Caribbean, could become a tropical depression later today. It's forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday, possibly even reaching hurricane status by Sunday. It's set to track near the ABC Islands, the coast of NW Venezuela, & the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning before heading across the SW Caribbean, near the coast of Nicaragua by Sunday. Next name up on the list is Julia. Central America will need to watch it closely. A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a disturbance that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but is forecast to brings a threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The PTC designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories, watches or warnings even though the disturbance has not yet developed. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 12 in the eastern Atlantic, is weakening several hundred miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It should fade out soon.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy