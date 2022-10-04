ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Tropical Storm Ian is RE-STRENGTHENING to hurricane and is forecast to hit South Carolina tomorrow after tearing through Orlando on its way out to sea

Emergency crews were seen evacuating elderly residents from an Orlando nursing home on Thursday as a one-in 1,000-year storm continues to batter the theme park capital of the United States before it makes its way to South Carolina. Hurricane Ian blasted the Sunshine State with catastrophic force on Wednesday afternoon...
natureworldnews.com

World’s Most Powerful Storms: Which Hurricane Caused the Most Damage?

Hurricanes are not just among of the world's strongest ferocious catastrophes, yet arguably the biggest financial catastrophic events in the United States, according to academics who published their findings in the journal PNAS in 2019. Nonetheless, evaluating the most destructive storms is dependent on the metric used: often, economic penalty...
