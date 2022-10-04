Read full article on original website
Related
Two bodies discovered in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: another inmate captured, logjam removed
MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., October 4, 2022, four inmates escaped from the Ottawa County Jail at Miami, Oklahoma. Just before midnight, Tuesday night, October 4, Tyler Tavis was checked back into the Ottawa County Jail. Numerous media outlets reported he was in custody. However OCSO say it was a clerical error and they are working to correct it. On Wednesday morning, October 5, OCSO confirm that Buck Martindale was located at a residence near Devil’s Promenade. “Martindale was found in his mothers house hiding below an AC unit. His mother was not home but a female was arrested for harboring a fugitive.” — OCSO. If you’re interested in reading more about this story – including the full timeline of events – click here.
KBI: Man and woman found dead in rural Labette County
LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two subjects were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBI investigating the death of man and woman in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a man and woman were found dead inside their home just north of Mound Valley on Monday.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea
LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
UPDATE: 1 of 3 escaped Ottawa County inmates captured; two remain on run
Multiple inmates escape the Ottawa County Jail this afternoon. Authorities say one of four has been captured. The public should consider them armed and dangerous. Some schools announce changes to after school programs.
WIBW
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ottawa County Deputies respond to shooting; Investigation underway
One person is in custody following a shooting in Ottawa County Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa County Jail Escapees, what occurred and what were they wearing
MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., October 4, 2022, four inmates escaped from the Ottawa County Jail at Miami, Okla. “After investigating the escape, the inmates that ran from the jail were not on a work detail. They were in one of the dorm style pods and there were contractors working in the pod. When the contractors left...
fourstateshomepage.com
Webb City burglary suspect at large
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Police in Webb City said a 43-year-old white male suspect from Oronogo remains on the run after a burglary Monday evening. It happened in the 1000 block of W. 1st St. in Webb City around 5:30 PM where officers were called for a burglary and assault in progress. Witnesses at the scene described the suspect to officers and how he kicked in the door to the residence, assaulted an occupant, then took two or three dogs from inside before fleeing in a car.
Galena man arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A man was arrested near Baxter Springs early Monday morning after he allegedly broke into someone’s home and started a fire in a nearby barn. Police say homeowners just east of Baxter Springs alerted police dispatch when they awoke to a rural Galena man inside their home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
Charges dropped against 1 person related to Pittsburg murder
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Court drops charges against one of two suspects in connection to a Pittsburg murder. On May 13, 2022, police responded to the shooting of two female victims in the 100 block of West 23rd Street in Pittsburg. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
KTTS
Fatal Crash In Barton County
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Jailed For Drugs & Interference With A Law Enforcement Officer
A Coffeyville man was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana. 48-year-old Christopher Green was taken into custody by the Coffeyville Police Department for also allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer and failing to provide proof of motor vehicle insurance. Reports of Green’s arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
kggfradio.com
Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence
A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
kggfradio.com
Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges
A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
Comments / 0