MIAMI, Okla. — Tuesday afternoon about 2:45 p.m., October 4, 2022, four inmates escaped from the Ottawa County Jail at Miami, Oklahoma. Just before midnight, Tuesday night, October 4, Tyler Tavis was checked back into the Ottawa County Jail. Numerous media outlets reported he was in custody. However OCSO say it was a clerical error and they are working to correct it. On Wednesday morning, October 5, OCSO confirm that Buck Martindale was located at a residence near Devil’s Promenade. “Martindale was found in his mothers house hiding below an AC unit. His mother was not home but a female was arrested for harboring a fugitive.” — OCSO. If you’re interested in reading more about this story – including the full timeline of events – click here.

MIAMI, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO