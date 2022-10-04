ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
MISSOURI STATE
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?

BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
IDAHO STATE
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives California students a seat at the table

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week that will give student representatives seats on the new state Advisory Commission on Special Education, as well on an advisory board for each school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. He also signed Senate Bill 955, which will give middle and high school students one excused absence to take part in civic activities like candidate forums and town halls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania Government
During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut

Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to use half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the state’s history. Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday for a business roundtable at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas to discuss the economy of the city and state.
TEXAS STATE
Oregon's public agencies will have to pay out more for employee pensions

State and local government employers will still have to pay out more to support Oregon's public pension fund in the next two-year budget cycle. But the increased contributions, which the board of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System approved Friday, Sept. 30, were cushioned by healthy investment earnings at the end of 2021.
OREGON STATE
Peter Defazio
Bernie Sanders
Illinois secretary of state candidates talk elections, other issues

SPRINGFIELD — Secretary of state candidates Alexi Giannoulias, a Chicago Democrat and former state treasurer, and Dan Brady, a Republican state representative from Bloomington, each spent 45 minutes before a panel organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors in recent weeks. Here are some of their stances and...
ILLINOIS STATE
10 insights on today's news that will make you smarter tomorrow

Stay in the know! Browse through opinions and analysis on today's hottest topics. Originally published on pantagraph.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Here are the candidates' stances and statements regarding elections, libraries and other topics. For the first time since 1998, the secretary of state seat in Illinois will...
ILLINOIS STATE
U.S. Attorney's Office for Middle District joins elder fraud strike force

MACON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that as part of its continuing efforts to protect older adults and to bring perpetrators of fraud schemes to justice, it is joining the Justice Department’s Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force, as one of 14 additional U.S. Attorney’s Offices.
GEORGIA STATE
Student school board member seeks legal recognition

ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Americas
Social Security
Economy
Politics
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws

Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
IDAHO STATE
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins

CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
Dream Hunt Foundation impacts children's lives through hunting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Saturday will be a big day for some ArkLaTex kids who are dealing with an illness or other issues. It's all thanks to the Dream Hunt Foundation. Dream Hunt Foundation is a Louisiana based nonprofit organization whose mission is to help kids with special needs, or who are underprivileged, to fulfill their dream of going on the hunt-of-a-lifetime.
SHREVEPORT, LA

