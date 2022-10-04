ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Boomer Esiason Names 'True Home Run King' After Aaron Judge's Record

Longtime sports media personality Boomer Esiason weighed in on the Home Run King debate after Aaron Judge hit No. 62 on Tuesday night. Many people still view Barry Bonds as the all-time leader after he hit 73 homers in 2001. Others believe his activity during the steroid era should disqualify him from the conversation.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs

The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Magnus Carlsen
Person
Josh Levin
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Babe Ruth
Person
Joel Anderson
NJ.com

Royals fire Mike Matheny: Rundown of MLB manager openings

Another one bites the dust. The last-place Kansas City Royals fired manager Mike Matheny on Wednesday following the team’s season-ending 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Matheny became the fifth big league manager to be fired this year. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Philadelphia’s Joe Girardi...
MLB
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injury#Concussions#American Football#Tua Tagovailoa Disaster#Tagovailoa#The American League#The Washington Post#Kidspost#Guardian#The Financial Times
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 162

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 162:
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy