foxla.com
CEO of election software arrested for alleged data theft
LOS ANGELES - The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for the alleged theft of workers' personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from...
foxla.com
Measure A: Priest accused of endorsing removal of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
LOS ANGELES - Caught on camera – parishioners at a Catholic church in Boyle Heights are being encouraged by their priest to make a pledge to vote "Yes" on a ballot measure that would kick Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva out of office. If approved by Los Angeles...
foxla.com
14-year-old Ventura student arrested for allegedly making threats against his high school
VENTURA, Calif. - A 14-year-old Ventura student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats against his school, Ventura police announced. Police say they were made aware of a threat posted to Instagram against Foothill Technology High School Tuesday. Police and the Ventura Unified School District worked together to investigate and determined that the threat came from a student at the school.
foxla.com
Man convicted in student visa fraud scheme that helped 'wealthy Chinese nationals' get into U.S., DOJ says
LOS ANGELES - A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud, including imposter test takers, essay ghostwriters and fake transcript sellers.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
foxla.com
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
foxla.com
Two charged with illegally transporting, selling jaguar cub from Texas to California
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Texas woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise "Mimi" Meyer, 40, of...
foxla.com
LAPD calls officer's death 'tragic accident'; family calls it 'retaliation'
LOS ANGELES - The death of a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a training exercise was "a tragic accident" that occurred when he and another officer fell to the ground while grappling during a simulation, according to a report released Tuesday by the department's Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy.
foxla.com
LAC+USC Medical Center seeking public's help identifying patient
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize him?. LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 27. The man is between 60 and 65-years-old, 5'6" tall, 119 lbs., with a thin build and medium stature. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
foxla.com
Halloween haunted house used to raise funds for terminal San Bernardino girl shut down
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Caitlin Manor Haunted House in San Bernardino has become a Halloween destination for nine years, but city officials have now shut it down. The haunted house has been hosted by Augie and Maria Cowan, and their family since 2014, drawing big crowds to their house.
foxla.com
Long Beach residents upset over growing homeless crisis, blame Metro for dumping dozens in downtown
LOS ANGELES - Downtown Long Beach is the last stop on Metro’s A Line. When the last trains arrive between midnight and 1 a.m. each morning, everybody must get off for train cleaning... including dozens of homeless people with no place to go. With the homeless left walking around...
foxla.com
Eviction moratorium: LA City votes to end COVID renter eviction protection
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to end the eviction moratorium that was placed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help renters. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that featured both tenants advocating for continued protections and mom-and-pop landlords pleading for the restrictions to end.
foxla.com
Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack
LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
foxla.com
Metro rides are free Wednesday for California Clean Air Day
LOS ANGELES - Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for California Clean Air Day. California Clean Air Day is an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit. ``The best way for residents of Los...
foxla.com
Coyote found in middle school bathroom
A coyote was caught on camera hiding in one of the bathroom stalls at a middle school in Riverside County. The animal has since been safely released.
foxla.com
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
foxla.com
Venice residents, businesses fed up with homeless problem: 'It's disgusting'
LOS ANGELES - Residents and business owners in Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood say they are fed up and tired of the homeless crisis plaguing the city. Several homeless people have been blamed for robberies, violent encounters and even a fire that destroyed multiple homes. Security cameras caught a violent encounter...
foxla.com
Several LA County beaches under high bacteria warning
LOS ANGELES - Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at five beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming,...
foxla.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
