CEO of election software arrested for alleged data theft

LOS ANGELES - The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for the alleged theft of workers' personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from...
14-year-old Ventura student arrested for allegedly making threats against his high school

VENTURA, Calif. - A 14-year-old Ventura student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats against his school, Ventura police announced. Police say they were made aware of a threat posted to Instagram against Foothill Technology High School Tuesday. Police and the Ventura Unified School District worked together to investigate and determined that the threat came from a student at the school.
Los Angeles, CA
Alleged online child predator arrested in Ventura

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged online child predator was arrested in Ventura and has since been released as he awaits his next court date. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, an investigation revealed 23-year-old Carter Newell used Instagram and Snapchat to contact and meet underage girls. He was...
LAC+USC Medical Center seeking public's help identifying patient

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize him?. LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 27. The man is between 60 and 65-years-old, 5'6" tall, 119 lbs., with a thin build and medium stature. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.
Eviction moratorium: LA City votes to end COVID renter eviction protection

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to end the eviction moratorium that was placed during the COVID-19 pandemic to help renters. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that featured both tenants advocating for continued protections and mom-and-pop landlords pleading for the restrictions to end.
Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack

LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
Several LA County beaches under high bacteria warning

LOS ANGELES - Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at five beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions those who are planning to visit the beaches below to avoid swimming,...
