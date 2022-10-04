Douglas County attorney candidate's affair, promotion of woman led to his ouster from firm

Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri’s Roman Catholic bishops oppose legalization of recreational marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — If you’re tempted to vote next month to legalize the recreational use of marijuana — don’t, say the leaders of Missouri’s four Roman Catholic dioceses. In an article published by the Catholic Missourian on Monday, the bishops, acting as officers of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County commissioner calls out state Commerce director for progressive spending spree
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said there are several ironies to Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown using an “unusual surplus of 2018 campaign funds to fuel her partisan political activity in Spokane.”. Since 2021, Federal Election Commission reports show that Brown has...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri state government has more than 7,500 vacancies. Parson pledges to keep raising pay.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s low-paid state workforce is in line for another pay bump, Republican Gov. Mike Parson says. After pushing to get raises inserted in the current state budget, Parson told reporters Wednesday that he will do so again in January when he outlines his proposed spending plan to the Legislature.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana appeals court opens door for COVID-19 class action lawsuits against colleges and universities
The Indiana Court of Appeals has struck down a 2021 state law aimed at protecting colleges and universities from class action lawsuits stemming from the shutdown of in-person instruction and residential campus services amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J. Mellowitz, a student at Ball State University, challenged the statute at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois secretary of state candidates talk elections, other issues
SPRINGFIELD — Secretary of state candidates Alexi Giannoulias, a Chicago Democrat and former state treasurer, and Dan Brady, a Republican state representative from Bloomington, each spent 45 minutes before a panel organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors in recent weeks. Here are some of their stances and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Student school board member seeks legal recognition
ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio secretary of state attacks American ‘crisis of confidence’ with integrity division
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to keep the state ahead of the curve when it comes to election integrity and believes one fraudulent vote cast can make a difference. LaRose announced Wednesday the creation of the state’s first Public Integrity Division in his...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mizeur promises to be advocate for all residents of District 1
CHESTERTOWN — Heather Mizeur, the Kent-based Democratic candidate facing incumbent Andy Harris (R-D1) in the Nov. 8 election race for Maryland’s First District, has built her campaign on a foundation of bridging the political divide. In an interview Tuesday at Mizeur’s home office, located just outside Chestertown, she...
KPVI Newschannel 6
U.S. Attorney's Office for Middle District joins elder fraud strike force
MACON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that as part of its continuing efforts to protect older adults and to bring perpetrators of fraud schemes to justice, it is joining the Justice Department’s Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force, as one of 14 additional U.S. Attorney’s Offices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri Gov. Parson calls $760 million tax cut fair, fiscally responsible
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill reducing Missouri's income tax on Wednesday and said it was fair, fiscally responsible and helps all workers. "You're being fair to everybody – everybody who's drawing a paycheck," Parson told reporters in his office at the capitol. "If you draw more, you're going to pay more (taxes). It depends on how you look at that. Is the number going to be larger because you make more money? Yes. But the percentage is the same."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Allo has plans to expand to Sarpy County
Allo Communications has announced plans to expand its service offerings to Sarpy County. Lincoln-based Allo said this week that it plans to offer internet service with speeds up to 10 gigabytes in Gretna, La Vista and Papillion by next year. The company said construction on the network is expected to begin in the next few months, and service should be available to the cities' nearly 45,000 residents by the middle of next year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Satanic Temple files lawsuit over Idaho abortion laws
Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho faces another challenge to its abortion bans in federal court, but this time from the Satanic Temple, which argues the state’s abortion laws are unconstitutional violations of property rights, the equal protection clause, religious freedom and involuntary servitude. The religious association filed the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois governor's race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate Thursday
(The Center Square) – With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives California students a seat at the table
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week that will give student representatives seats on the new state Advisory Commission on Special Education, as well on an advisory board for each school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. He also signed Senate Bill 955, which will give middle and high school students one excused absence to take part in civic activities like candidate forums and town halls.
KPVI Newschannel 6
NJ lawmakers want call center to help people navigate Motor Vehicle Commission website
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey lawmakers are pushing ahead with a plan they hope will help make navigating the Motor Vehicle Commission's website a little easier. A bill setting up a call center overwhelmingly passed the state Assembly on Monday. Operators at the call center would answer phones and walk...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha woman charged with vehicular homicide following Bellevue crash that killed two
An Omaha woman has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash that killed two people in Bellevue. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Sept. 23 crash that killed 23-year-old Kirsten Fritz and 30-year-old Victor Munoz Garcia, according to a news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fall is for the birds
Typically, the first and second weeks of October are peak times for the bird watchers in our area. According to the American Birding Association, Kansas has 467 species of birds, Missouri 405, Oklahoma 450, Colorado 470, Nebraska 446 and Iowa 415. Kansas is one of the top birding states in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut
Gov. Greg Abbott says he wants to use half of the state’s $27 billion budget surplus to provide the largest property tax cut in the state’s history. Abbott was in Tyler on Wednesday for a business roundtable at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas to discuss the economy of the city and state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
