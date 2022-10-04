The Oak Grove woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the June, 2020 death of her teen daughter accepted a plea deal Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. An indictment for second-degree manslaughter alleges 50-year old Patricia Conyers caused the death of her daughter by failing to provide her with appropriate medical care and by “failing to do what a reasonable person would do, knowing the child would not get better without a doctor’s care.”

