Notebook: No. 1 Bigfork football passes with flying colors, Sentinel cross country runs deep

Whitefish Pilot
Lasting Legacy: Grattan’s contributions to Whitefish live on after longtime resident dies
Tim Grattan was a visionary for the town of Whitefish — a resident and respectful developer that saw the potential of the area and pursued projects that few had the courage to see through. The longtime Whitefish community member is a big reason the Whitefish Lake Golf Club has...
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Chases After Truck Outside Browning, MT
Plains man dies in crash near Frenchtown
A 27-year-old man from Plains died in an early Monday morning crash on Beckwith Street in Frenchtown.
NBCMontana
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Pilot passes away after plane crashes into Flathead River
A plane crashed into the Flathead River east of Perma Bridge on Sunday morning after authorities say the aircraft struck power lines in the area.
Planned power outage to impact Kalispell area on Wednesday
The Bonneville Power Administration has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative of a planned power outage for later this week.
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned husky dog
NBCMontana
Investigation underway after remains found in Sanders Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Crime Lab is working to identify human remains found in Sanders County late last week between St. Regis and Quinn's Hot Springs. The Sanders County coroner confirms a hunter made the discovery late last Friday. Authorities responded on Saturday and recovered the remains...
Whitefish Pilot
New charge filed against man linked to Whitefish shooting last May
Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a Rollins man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish in May, allegedly connecting him to two other incidents involving gunfire that same night. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, initially was brought up on a felony criminal endangerment charge following the May 14...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. denies allegations in lawsuit over excessive force
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County and sheriff's deputy Sam Cox deny the claims in a lawsuit that alleges excessive use of force during an August 2019 arrest. That's according to the latest court documents filed in the case of Tanner White vs. the county, Cox and up to 10 unnamed sheriff's deputies.
New parking garage and hotel will be coming to downtown Kalispell
What started as a proposal for a boutique hotel in downtown Kalispell has turned into a hotel, parking garage and residential units at two separate locations.
