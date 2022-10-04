Airport, marina work planned on Mississippi Gulf Coast with oil spill money

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Over $11 million in federal allocations are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to fund infrastructure improvements.

The funding comes from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act (RESTORE Act), passed by Congress in 2012. $372 million is available to Mississippi for projects in ecosystem restoration, economic development and tourism promotion.

$6.2 million will create a construction-ready site to “facilitate aeronautical development opportunities” at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, according to the governor’s office.

RESTORE funds will be used to fund the preparation of a “Project Ready” site for future commercial development. The current vehicle fleet maintenance facility will be demolished and replaced with a new building.

$5 million will go towards the Broadwater Marina Restoration Project to return the state-owned property to a safe, working condition for immediate public use and prepare the site for future tourism and economic development.

The Marina is located within Public Trust Tidelands which the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office manages and leases. RESTORE funds will help repair existing marina infrastructure and encourage future redevelopment of the marina and economic development on the north side of Highway 90.

Projects previously announced by the state-funded through the component of the RESTORE Act are:

Water Quality Improvement Program ( $1.1 million) — implementation of new, repaired, or upgraded stormwater and wastewater systems including septic to sewer conversions.

$1.1 million) — implementation of new, repaired, or upgraded stormwater and wastewater systems including septic to sewer conversions. Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center ( $1.54 million) — funding for design, permitting, construction and installation of parking lot and outer concourse safety and security features. A continuation of previously-funded improvements.

$1.54 million) — funding for design, permitting, construction and installation of parking lot and outer concourse safety and security features. A continuation of previously-funded improvements. Commercial Proving Grounds for Space to Sea Floor Environmental Monitoring ( $1.65 million) — development of airborne and waterborne unmanned systems to test and calibrate new systems from private, educational, governmental and military entities.

$1.65 million) — development of airborne and waterborne unmanned systems to test and calibrate new systems from private, educational, governmental and military entities. City of Moss Point I-10 Commercial Corridor Improvements ( $2.2 million) –improve access, connectivity and safety of the Moss Point Interstate Commerce District to enhance the city’s economy and quality of life.

$2.2 million) –improve access, connectivity and safety of the Moss Point Interstate Commerce District to enhance the city’s economy and quality of life. Hancock County Tech Park at Stennis Airport ( $2.2 million) — construct a building to house the Department of the Army’s Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX), which has outgrown its existing incubator space.

$2.2 million) — construct a building to house the Department of the Army’s Joint Airborne Lidar Bathymetry Technical Center of Expertise (JALBTCX), which has outgrown its existing incubator space. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Site Expansion and Facility Relocation ( $3.19 million) — expand the airport’s 241-acre runway-adjacent Project Ready site to attract industrial aerospace investment. Also, demolish the antiquated vehicle fleet maintenance facility and build a new facility adjacent to the airport’s maintenance building.

$3.19 million) — expand the airport’s 241-acre runway-adjacent Project Ready site to attract industrial aerospace investment. Also, demolish the antiquated vehicle fleet maintenance facility and build a new facility adjacent to the airport’s maintenance building. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Project Ready Site Mitigation and Prep ( $4.18 million) — funding for the mitigating, clearing, and grubbing of an economic development site at the airport.

$4.18 million) — funding for the mitigating, clearing, and grubbing of an economic development site at the airport. Broadwater Marina Restoration Project ( $5.5 million) – funding to return to public use 30 acres of state-owned lands that includes future tourism and economic development potential.

$5.5 million) – funding to return to public use 30 acres of state-owned lands that includes future tourism and economic development potential. Hancock County Fairgrounds Revitalization/Hancock County Multipurpose Arena ( $6.05 million) — upgrades and improvements to the 80-acre fairgrounds and multipurpose arena including facilities and infrastructure to foster economic growth.

$6.05 million) — upgrades and improvements to the 80-acre fairgrounds and multipurpose arena including facilities and infrastructure to foster economic growth. Washington Street Avenue Gateway (Jackson County — $6.6 million) — construct pedestrian-friendly features including sidewalks, crosswalks, landscape the median and install mast arm signals for safety for Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs.

(Jackson County — $6.6 million) — construct pedestrian-friendly features including sidewalks, crosswalks, landscape the median and install mast arm signals for safety for Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. Accelerate Mississippi Public/Private Workforce Training Partnership ($2.2 million) — develop and foster workforce development through Accelerate Mississippi in the three coastal counties.

($2.2 million) — develop and foster workforce development through Accelerate Mississippi in the three coastal counties. Coastal Habitat Management Fund ( $3.3 million) — provide funding for management plans and management of existing and newly-acquired coastal preserves tracts.

$3.3 million) — provide funding for management plans and management of existing and newly-acquired coastal preserves tracts. Beachfront Resilience ( $4.95 million) — additional funding for enhancing and repairing Highway 90 boardwalks and sidewalks along with dune plantings and fencing to address sand migration onto Highway 90.

$4.95 million) — additional funding for enhancing and repairing Highway 90 boardwalks and sidewalks along with dune plantings and fencing to address sand migration onto Highway 90. Gulf Coast Center of Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) Fusion ( $5.5 million) — project will focus on developing an Information Technology workforce for economic expansion, innovation, and societal growth.

$5.5 million) — project will focus on developing an Information Technology workforce for economic expansion, innovation, and societal growth. Improvement of wastewater quality and solid waste disposal from Shrimp Processing industry ($5.5 million) – funding for improvements to wastewater treatment and solid waste disposal from the shrimp processing industry.

($5.5 million) – funding for improvements to wastewater treatment and solid waste disposal from the shrimp processing industry. City of D’Iberville working waterfront and commercial seafood harbor ( $6.6 million) – a project to build a mixed-use working waterfront and seafood harbor in D’Iberville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.