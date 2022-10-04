Read full article on original website
Charges: Militia supporter in Anoka, Minn. arrested for machine gun, drugs
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Anoka, Minnesota man, who prosecutors say has shown support for an anti-government militia group, was arrested after federal authorities say they found weapons, including a machine gun and a grenade launcher, along with drugs at his home. Fifty-year-old Darrian Nguyen is charged with illegal...
Anoka man arrested in FBI sting, charged with possessing machine gun and meth
ANOKA, Minn. - A 50-year-old Anoka man faces federal charges for allegedly illegally possessing a machine gun and meth. Darrian Mitchell Nguyen was arrested on Tuesday in an FBI sting operation. He is charged with one count of possessing with intent to distribute meth, possessing a machine gun, and possessing an unregistered fully automatic rifle.Court documents say that the FBI received a tip from a confidential source, who said that Nguyen possessed explosive devices, firearms, and methamphetamine, and had shown interest in joining an anti-government group. The source said Nguyen kept these weapons in "secret" rooms built within his house.The source said...
Man pleads guilty in case associated with Minneapolis cell phone theft ring
MINNEAPOLIS — Kevron Detrell Williams Gray, accused of assaulting the son of a former metro police chief last fall, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree assault. Williams Gray also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in a separate case that occurred about 15 minutes earlier than the assault, court documents say. According to court documents, prosecutors agreed to downward durational departure, so he will serve 117 months in prison total.
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities say two people have been charged with robbing an ATM technician last week.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. Sept. 30 at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole about $113,000 in cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles -- a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. Charges indicate he is 30-year-old Christopher Jerel Harris, of Houston, Texas.The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100. Eventually they were able to track the location of the vehicle as it was a rental car. The driver of that vehicle, 29-year-old Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, also of Houston, was taken into custody.Police believe two other people were involved in the case.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Man Convicted in Highway 169 Shooting Receives Life Sentence
That’s the sentence handed down by Hennepin County District Court Judge Nicole Engisch Tuesday against Jamal Smith, the Chicago man convicted of shooting and killing youth baseball coach Jay Boughton last year on Highway 169 in Plymouth. Tuesday morning’s sentencing culminates a long, difficult past year for the Boughton...
Shooter killed man in Minneapolis parking lot as bars emptied, photographed dying victim, charges say
A gunman unleashed "a barrage of rounds" into the back of his intended target in a crowded downtown Minneapolis parking lot as bars were emptying, then took a cellphone photo of the man's lifeless body before fleeing, according to charges filed against an accomplice. Cleveland C. Longmire, 28, of Brooklyn...
Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI
FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail. First elected in 1992, Opat decided not to run for an eighth term in 2020. He represented the First District,...
DC Deputy Mayor charged with assault and battery after gym parking lot altercation
Chris Geldart, the D.C. deputy mayor for public safety and justice has been charged with assault and battery after a parking lot altercation that happened around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Arlington. Dustin Woodward, a trainer at the Gold’s Gym, says D.C.'s Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart grabbed him...
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
Residents who sued Minneapolis over police staffing drop lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of Minneapolis residents who sued the city over police staffing issues in 2020 have agreed to dismiss their lawsuit, citing satisfaction with steps the city has taken so far to address the issue. The residents brought the lawsuit in the fall of 2020, as...
Minnesota lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns traced to several crimes
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against Fleet Farm regarding negligently sold firearms to straw purchasers. In many cases, those guns were traced to crimes committed in the Twin Cities.
2 men from Texas charged in Edina ATM theft of $112K
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men from Texas face felony charges for allegedly stealing over $112,000 from an ATM during a robbery in Edina. Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, 29, and Christopher Jerel Harris, 30 - both from Houston - were charged with simple robbery after allegedly holding up an ATM technician at a US Bank on Sept 30 and fleeing with a large sum of money. Harris faces an additional charge of fleeing from police.
Ellison sues Fleet Farm, alleging 'illegal and negligent' gun sales to straw buyers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Fleet Farm, alleging the firearms detailer repeatedly sold firearms to straw purchasers in Minnesota. An illustration included in the lawsuit details the firearms Fleet Farm allegedly sold to Jerome Horton in 2021. (Hennepin County District Court). Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Minnesota POST Board issues statement on Hutchinson suspension
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training issued a statement on Tuesday after it announced the suspension of Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson.
St. Paul Man Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Armed Robberies
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A St. Paul man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in two armed robberies of Twin Cities businesses. According to court documents, on June 16, 2020, 23-year-old Devon Glover, and his co-defendant 21-year-old Marshawn Davison committed an armed robbery at a restaurant in Bloomington. During the course of the robbery, Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant owner. Glover then took cash from the register.
North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital. No arrests have been made. It's the 69th death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.
Man with sword, officers who shot him in North Branch identified
The Minnesota BCA has identified the man who was allegedly armed with a sword when he was shot by police in North Branch on Friday, along with the three officers who shot him. The BCA says Erik Hammer, 31, was suicidal and in possession of a sword when officers opened fire in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court.
Eight North Minneapolis residents agree to end police staffing lawsuit against the city
Sondra Samuels is one of eight residents that has been engaged in a legal battle to push Minneapolis to staff more officers. She tells WCCO that the mayor’s proposed budget ends the reason for the suit but they’ll watch the city council’s actions.
