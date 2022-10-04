ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

NBA

2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks

Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
ATLANTA, GA
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
City
Oklahoma City, OK
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Chet Holmgren
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
#Storylines#Nba#Basketball#The Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker

Nate McMillan Provides Updates on Atlanta Hawks Trip

The Atlanta Hawks will tip off their preseason against the Milwaukee Bucks in just over an hour. Ahead of the game, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan spoke with media via zoom from Abu Dhabi. Below is everything we learned from the team's six days in the United Arab Emirates. "It's...
ATLANTA, GA
