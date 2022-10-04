Read full article on original website
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford 'vagrant' calls up 312% since 2013; homeless issue discussed at Council study session
Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness. Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis City Council Votes to Uphold Suspension of Entertainment Permit of ‘Palace’ Nightclub
At the October 3rd City Council meeting, an appeal hearing was held in regards to a suspension by the Clovis Police Department of a local nightclub’s entertainment permit. The nightclub, “The Palace” had its entertainment permit revoked for serving alcohol to underage attendees at their nightclub on multiple occasions according to the Clovis PD.
fresnoalliance.com
HART-less in Fresno and How the City Spent $68 Million in Two Years
The City of Fresno recently presented a workshop and report titled “Homelessness Update.” The first page of the report is a photograph of the mayor and several City Council members posing proudly with HART. In January 2022, the city announced that the Fresno Police Department (FPD) Homeless Task Force would be renamed Homeless Assistance Response Team, or HART.
GV Wire
CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope
Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
Hanford Sentinel
Beautifying downtown Hanford
Enid Alaniz Ash paints a utility box on the corner of Seventh and Phillips streets in Hanford on Tuesday afternoon. The work is a continuation of the project started in 2019 by Main Street Hanford. The more then 20 boxes around the downtown area are adorned with a variety of...
Hanford Sentinel
San Joaquin Valley College celebrates 45th Anniversary
San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC), a family-owned college that provides a career-focused curriculum for students, will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Visalia campus, located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will include several guest speakers including presentations from Congressman...
clovisroundup.com
Meet Clovis City Council Candidate Des Haus
Des Haus, who grew up in Huron and graduated from Fresno State, decided to move to Clovis with her family. Haus also works for a strategic energy company where she said she works with various organizations that are involved in the government. Haus said she never imagined herself running for...
sjvsun.com
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments
Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
nypressnews.com
Residents in Del Rey neighborhood call on city to investigate ‘bubbling cesspool’ at unoccupied home
DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Residents in a Del Rey neighborhood are disgusted and in search of answers as a giant hole full of waste in front of an abandoned home continues to cause a noxious odor. “It’s sewer water,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous....
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back in Lemoore: A 35-mph speed limit / high school forms band
Flu season is just around the corner, and county health officials are reminding area seniors to take advantage of the low cost community flu shot clinics this fall to protect themselves from influenza this winter. Because of increasing demand, more vaccine will be available this year. At a special public...
Hanford Sentinel
New UCH health center holds grand opening
The newly constructed United Health Centers health center will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at 1545 Mall Drive in Hanford. The ceremony emcee will be Emily Erwin, host of the NBC Central Valley Today Show. The Hanford West High School NJROTC will present the colors while...
‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
fresnoalliance.com
Deadly Hospitals, Divided Houses
Are hospitals killing Fresno? Has the House of Labor split asunder? Is the Democratic Party divided?. Why, yes, but that’s nothing new, it’s just much worse than anyone realized. Underlying the billion-dollar scandal rocking Community Regional Medical Centers and spurring a two-county debate over transportation sales taxes is the region’s most powerful special interest group: landowners.
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
Fresno County coroner looking for relatives of man found deceased
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a 60-year-old man who was found deceased near a convenience store. Authorities say on Thursday, Sept. 1, Landious Hinton was found dead outside of a convenience store near Ventura and Van Ness Avenues in Fresno. Officials say […]
GV Wire
Fresno Unified’s New Foundation to Launch with ‘Multi-Million Dollar’ Donation
Decades after other school districts and local education agencies created nonprofit foundations to raise funds for student scholarships, classroom projects, and even to support bond measure campaigns, Fresno Unified School District has finally started up one of its own. The Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools has scheduled its first fundraiser,...
Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
thesungazette.com
Dennis Smith retires, closes door on National Builders Supply
FARMERSVILLE – After over 40 years of providing homeowners and builders with doors, locksets and other types of hardware, Farmerville’s local door supplier is shutting their own doors for good. The business, National Builders Supply, first opened 43 years ago in August of 1978 and will officially close...
KTLA.com
Foul odor coming from vacant property leaves Del Rey neighbors begging for relief
A hole in front of an abandoned home in Del Rey is producing a smell that neighbors describe as akin to sewer water. The neighbors, some of whom claim they’ve been made sick by the odor, add that the smell gets worse at night and when people on the streets use their plumbing.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County crop value up 7.5% in 2021, agricultural report shows
The gross value of all agricultural crops produced in Kings County during 2021 was up 7.5% from 2020, an increase of $163.6 million, the Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday. Milk was the No. 1 highest producing commodity in the county. County Agricultural Commissioner Jimmy Hook detailed the information in the...
