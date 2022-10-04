Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Tuesday
The Houston Texans reportedly let go of an eight-year veteran at wide receiver on Tuesday. Per Tom Pelissero, the team released Chris Conley from its practice squad as a number of moves came through the wire. Conley signed with the Texans last season and even made 10 starts for the...
Sporting News
Where is Andrew Luck? Retired Colts QB back at Stanford three years after NFL departure
The Colts were set to be a potential AFC contender in the 2019 NFL season. The team had just finished a 10-6 campaign in 2018, and they had gotten strong enough around quarterback Andrew Luck that they looked ready to compete. Luck was coming off a season that saw him...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The SF Giants should pay to rebuild the Double Play
Dave Tobener on the Giants' opportunity to restore an SF icon while enhancing it for a new generation of fans.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 5 vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back in teal jerseys Sunday for a home game against the Houston Texans in Week 5. After three straight games wearing white jerseys while rotating between three different color pants, the Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the black pants with teal on top against the Texans.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Buck preempts criticism of silly ESPN 49ers animation of Lombard Street cable car
"I can't believe they had a trolley on Lombard Street."
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Two Minute Drill 10-04-22 Smoke bomb protester bloodied by Rams LB after running on field
Multiple protesters from controversial Bay Area animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere got past security at Levi’s Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Multiple participants from the group, which has an unsettling history, ran onto the field in the first half carrying pink smoke grenades. While the first protester was corralled by security and carried off the field in the first quarter, the second was leveled by star Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. • Joe Buck mocks asinine 49ers graphic during MNF • Deebo Samuel has some fun with Rams CB Jalen Ramsey's missed tackle
Jaguars WR Zay Jones still limited in Thursday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars released a Thursday injury report that perfectly mirrored their Wednesday report. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi was out of action again, while receiver Zay Jones, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and lineman Cole Van Lanen were all limited. While Fatukasi was spotted on an exercise bike at practice,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 keys to the Broncos beating the Colts
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The feeling is the Indianapolis Colts aren’t very good because they tied the lowly Houston Texans and got shut out by Jacksonville. But they also beat the Kansas City Chiefs – something the Denver Broncos haven’t done in their past 13 games over seven seasons.
Fort Morgan Times
Broncos QB Russell Wilson cleared to play Thursday; OL Billy Turner questionable
Quarterback Russell Wilson was limited by a right shoulder issue again Wednesday, but his status for Thursday’s game against the Colts is not in question, according to the Broncos’ final injury report of the week. Wilson told reporters Tuesday he expected to play “without limitation” despite receiving treatment...
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson
Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team. The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed) The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warriors' Andre Iguodala has rare praise for Donte DiVincenzo
"I have this funny thing with white players. It's like, 'Yo, it ain't too many of y'all that are really good.' But he's good."
Yardbarker
Texans v Jaguars: Can Houston Finally Crank Out Their First Win?
The start of the 2022 season brought a rough four weeks to Houston. After blowing fourth quarter leads in their first two games and a fourth quarter tie in Chicago, the Texans mustered a valiant effort against the Chargers late in last week’s game. Although they came within 3 points of the Chargers with less than 10 minutes to go, still they could not follow through with a win. Week 5 brings us to the first Texans v Jaguars game of the year.
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Russell Wilson vs. Colts? Fantasy Outlook for Broncos Quarterback
Russell Wilson’s fantasy football output to start the 2022 NFL season has not been what managers expected when they drafted him this year. Therefore, somewhat surprisingly, questions have started to creep in about whether Wilson is a player you should start or sit in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Let’s examine the matchup and what other options fantasy managers might have elsewhere this week.
MLB average game time drops 6 minutes ahead of pitch clock
NEW YORK (AP) — The average time of a nine-inning major league game dropped for the first time since 2018, likely helped by the introduction of the PitchCom electronic device to signal pitches. The average this season was 3 hours, 3 minutes, 44 seconds, the commissioner’s office said Monday. The figure declined from a record 3:10:07 last year and was the lowest since 3:00:44 in 2018. MLB’s average was 2:46 in 2005 and 2:33 in 1981. PitchCom allows catchers to input signs to a wristband device and pitchers to listen to audio tucked inside their cap. It has helped cut down the number of times pitchers stepped off the rubber to go over hand signals from catchers.
MLB・
Comments / 0