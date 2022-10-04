Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Current river flood levels in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida continues to be reeling from the affect of Hurricane Ian, and the under graphic exhibits the present levels of river flooding.
blackchronicle.com
Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
blackchronicle.com
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes
It’s been extra than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, however its results are nonetheless being felt throughout the state as residents deal with closed faculties, energy outages, tainted water, destroyed homes and misplaced family members. Many survivors are nonetheless in the darkish or counting on turbines....
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
BABCOCK RANCH, Florida — Like many others in southwest Florida, Mark Wilkerson seemingly gambled his life by choosing to shelter at home rather than evacuate when Hurricane Ian crashed ashore last week as a Category 4 storm. But it wasn't just luck that saved Wilkerson and his wife, Rhonda,...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
blackchronicle.com
How Florida residents can stay safe in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
The storm could have moved out, however Hurricane Ian’s impacts are removed from over. After tearing by means of the Caribbean, it slammed into the southwest Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, September 28, inflicting widespread devastation — and more than 100 fatalities in the state. (Ian then slowed because it moved up the Georgia and Carolina coasts, however nonetheless introduced harm as a Category 1 storm.)
blackchronicle.com
Will Hurricane Ian cut Florida’s Gulf Coast real estate boom short?
Hurricanes have all the time posed an inevitable risk to Florida. But the danger hasn’t deterred the droves of people that have flocked to the state because the begin of the pandemic. From Tampa to Naples, the state’s Gulf Coast has grow to be a nationwide real estate sizzling...
Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
fox35orlando.com
Video from inside flooded Florida homes: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'
GENEVA, Fla. - New video shows how much flooding there is inside several homes in Geneva, Florida. Residents brought FOX 35 News into their flooded homes by boat to see the devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Couches, beds, refrigerators, and much more inside their homes are underwater. People...
blackchronicle.com
Florida teenager dies after high-speed crash in stolen Maserati
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teenager has died and two others stay in the hospital following a high-speed crash in a stolen Maserati, deputies stated. Video from a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter confirmed the lethal crash on Sunday evening. Deputies stated the motive force in the...
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane Baby
Ian Hurricane hit Florida killing more than 103 people. This tragic natural calamity left everyone sad and worried. People lost their loved ones, their homes, their cattle, their cars, etc. I went through the news and I read on.
Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises
FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
Florida First Lady DeSantis Wishes 101-Year-Old Veteran A Happy Birthday Following Hurricane Ian
First Lady Casey DeSantis visited the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans’ Nursing Home in Port Charlotte and met with residents who weathered out the storm at the nursing home. One of the residents, Anna Wojtalik, celebrated her 101st birthday on Thursday, September 29, following Hurricane
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
WESH
Police: Central Florida mayor hit man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. — A Central Florida mayor has been accused of hitting another man during Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. According to Indialantic police, David Berkman, who is mayor of Indialantic, was in Orlando Park in Indialantic assisting with the cleanup efforts after the storm on Sept. 30. Another man...
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
bocaratontribune.com
American Humane’s Mobile Rescue Unit Remains on the Ground in Florida’s Devastated Desoto County to Rescue Horses and Farm Animals
Palm Beach, FL – In rapid response to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, American Humane’s Rescue Team currently remains on the ground in Florida’s DeSoto County conducting urgent water search and rescue operations for horses and farm animals affected. American Humane’s team of trained...
