ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
blackchronicle.com

Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

It’s been extra than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, however its results are nonetheless being felt throughout the state as residents deal with closed faculties, energy outages, tainted water, destroyed homes and misplaced family members. Many survivors are nonetheless in the darkish or counting on turbines....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

How Florida residents can stay safe in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

The storm could have moved out, however Hurricane Ian’s impacts are removed from over. After tearing by means of the Caribbean, it slammed into the southwest Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, September 28, inflicting widespread devastation — and more than 100 fatalities in the state. (Ian then slowed because it moved up the Georgia and Carolina coasts, however nonetheless introduced harm as a Category 1 storm.)
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Hurricanes#K12
blackchronicle.com

Florida teenager dies after high-speed crash in stolen Maserati

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teenager has died and two others stay in the hospital following a high-speed crash in a stolen Maserati, deputies stated. Video from a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter confirmed the lethal crash on Sunday evening. Deputies stated the motive force in the...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises

FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help

Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

American Humane’s Mobile Rescue Unit Remains on the Ground in Florida’s Devastated Desoto County to Rescue Horses and Farm Animals

Palm Beach, FL – In rapid response to the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian, American Humane’s Rescue Team currently remains on the ground in Florida’s DeSoto County conducting urgent water search and rescue operations for horses and farm animals affected. American Humane’s team of trained...
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy