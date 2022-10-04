ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Party pooper for the Middletons as their mail order business suffers loss of almost £300,000

By Richard Eden
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Princess of Wales's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, made enough money from their party paraphernalia business to put three children through boarding school and buy a manor house for £4.7 million.

Yet their mail-order company, Party Pieces, made a loss of almost £300,000 last year.

Newly published figures disclose that Party Pieces Holdings racked up a loss of £285,506 in 2021, making its net deficit on the balance sheet £1.35million.

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: The Princess of Wales's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton (pictured at Royal Ascot), made enough money from their party paraphernalia business to put three children through boarding school and buy a manor house for £4.7 million

The Middletons own just over half of the business, with lingerie tycoon Steven Brentwood and Darryl Eales also listed as shareholders.

A business review at the end of the accounts reports: 'During the year, the company has seen an impressive 18 per cent increase in retail revenue despite a challenging time for UK retailers.

'The post-tax loss represents the continued investment in the company's growth plans, including the launch of a wholesale division and the opening of new territories in the U.S., Europe and Middle East.'

Yet their mail-order company, Party Pieces, made a loss of almost £300,000 last year (image: Carole Middleton for Party Pieces)

neal
2d ago

mail order loses money. even amazon is saying here is your credit and keep the item. cheaper in returned shipping costs then paying to toss the item because health concerns.

Barbara Liptak
2d ago

I imagine people weren't throwing parties during the pandemic

