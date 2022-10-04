EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Party pooper for the Middletons as their mail order business suffers loss of almost £300,000

The Princess of Wales's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, made enough money from their party paraphernalia business to put three children through boarding school and buy a manor house for £4.7 million.

Yet their mail-order company, Party Pieces, made a loss of almost £300,000 last year.

Newly published figures disclose that Party Pieces Holdings racked up a loss of £285,506 in 2021, making its net deficit on the balance sheet £1.35million.

The Middletons own just over half of the business, with lingerie tycoon Steven Brentwood and Darryl Eales also listed as shareholders.

A business review at the end of the accounts reports: 'During the year, the company has seen an impressive 18 per cent increase in retail revenue despite a challenging time for UK retailers.

'The post-tax loss represents the continued investment in the company's growth plans, including the launch of a wholesale division and the opening of new territories in the U.S., Europe and Middle East.'