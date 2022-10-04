Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The New England Patriots' head coach is the latest name to comment on the uncomfortable situation in Miami.
NBC Philadelphia
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers Had Warning For Teammates After Patriots Win
The Green Bay Packers worked harder than expected to salvage a 27-24 victory over the New England Patriots at the end of overtime. Green Bay left Lambeau Field with a win, but it was a close call despite third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe playing most of the game for New England.
Former NFL Quarterback Reveals What Getting Concussed Is Like
The recent situations involving Tua Tagovailoa and Cameron Brate have once again vaulted the NFL's handling of concussions into the forefront. Longtime NFL quarterback Alex Smith knows what it is like to be concussed during a game, and he shared his experience with ESPN's Pablo Torre. Smith said after he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Joe Burrow describes having ‘fuzzy recollection’ after games; is sure he’s had concussions
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow reached out to Tua Tagovailoa earlier this week as the Dolphins quarterback recovers from the concussion he suffered last week in a loss to the Bengals. While Burrow has never been knocked during a game like Tagovailoa was, he told reporters on Wednesday that...
Chiefs could miss Harrison Butker for fourth straight game
The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing kicker Harrison Butker for the fourth consecutive game because of swelling that won't abate in the left ankle that he sprained in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals
'Concussion' Doctor Reveals His Advice For Tua Tagovailoa
Nearly a week ago, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary hit that left him motionless on the field. Tagovailoa was transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. Thankfully he was able to fly back home with the Dolphins and didn't suffer a more serious injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Globe
Tua Tagovailoa reportedly speaks with NFL, NFLPA as part of ongoing review
The NFL and NFLPA are conducting a joint review of whether concussion protocols were followed properly in Tagovailoa's case. Representatives of the NFL and the NFL Players Association planned to interview Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday as part of their joint review of whether concussion protocols were followed properly in his case, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Raiders Apologize After Incorrectly Announcing Clarence Davis Had Died
Las Vegas is in hot water for incorrectly announcing the death of a former star running back.
AOL Corp
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) available for Week 5
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 5's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Gordon logged a full practice on Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Colts. According to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Gordon is expected to "carry the load" for the Broncos with Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season. Our models expect Gordon to handle 14.3 rushing attempts and catch 2.7 receptions against the Colts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Watch the 2022 MLB AL Wild Card Games Live Without Cable
The MLB postseason begins Friday, Oct. 7 with 12 teams competing in the playoffs instead of 10. With the AL
MLB・
Dolphins Week 5 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins naturally dropped in the NFL power rankings after their loss against Cincinnati, but they still remain among the top half-dozen teams
International Business Times
Tom Brady vs. Gisele Bundchen Net Worth Before Their Rumored Divorce: Who Is Richer?
NFL star Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly breaking up after 13 years of marriage. Bundchen, 42, and Brady, 45, might be headed toward divorce and looking at dividing their multimillion-dollar fortune as NBC News confirmed Tuesday that they have both retained divorce lawyers. The pair have been living separately for weeks amid marital woes, according to Page Six.
Comments / 0