Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 5's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Gordon logged a full practice on Wednesday and will not carry an injury designation into Thursday's clash with the Colts. According to offensive coordinator Justin Outten, Gordon is expected to "carry the load" for the Broncos with Javonte Williams (knee) out for the season. Our models expect Gordon to handle 14.3 rushing attempts and catch 2.7 receptions against the Colts.

