ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Darvin Ham
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds

Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Com
CBS Sports

Lakers' LeBron James: Boinces back with 23 points

James posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to the Suns. After failing to drain a field goal in Monday's contest, James came storming back with a superb showing in Wednesday's loss. We saw the first glimpse of what could be a small-ball approach whenever Anthony Davis (rest) takes a seat, which is known to happen frequently. In recent years, James has taken on more of a facilitator role to preserve his longevity, but with Davis off the floor, James would be a more significant force inside in these situations. James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all scheduled for rest Thursday against the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/6/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 6, 2022. Gus Kattengell on preseason win, enthusiasm for the team | Pelicans Podcast. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by the new studio host of the Pelicans radio...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday

Warriors head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he doubts Thompson (rest) will scrimmage Thursday, which would rule him out for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Thompson didn't play in either of the team's preseason games in Japan, and he's likely headed for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: No additional torn ligaments

Shepard (knee) did not suffer any ligament tears in addition to his ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Shepard is likely to undergo surgery in one or two weeks, and his recovery timetable will be made somewhat more manageable with the news that he's avoided additional ligament damage. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard expressed confidence that he has another injury comeback in him, after already having already worked his way back from a torn Achilles to start the 2021 season. The longest tenured Giant will focus his efforts on recovering for the 2023 campaign, which will be his age-30 season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the coming offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy