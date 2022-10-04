Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Russell Westbrook makes drastic change via social media as Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made a major change to his social media following a report that Los Angeles was close to trading him before training camp. Westbrook has deleted or archived all of his posts on his Instagram, and the timing is certainly interesting given the nature of the rumors surrounding the former MVP.
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers
LA Clippers point guard John Wall has already emerged as a leader
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
How Anthony Davis Can Lift the Lakers Again
It’s Year 4 for Davis in Los Angeles and it’s pretty safe to say this one is the biggest.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
Doc Rivers: James Harden’s Role ‘Growing Bigger’ for Sixers
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers envisions a bigger role for James Harden this season.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency
The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
The latest on a potential Pacers and Lakers trade involving Russell Westbrook
The Pacers and Lakers have been negotiating a deal throughout the offseason.
Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season
Pelicans Fans are eager for season to start.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James: Boinces back with 23 points
James posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to the Suns. After failing to drain a field goal in Monday's contest, James came storming back with a superb showing in Wednesday's loss. We saw the first glimpse of what could be a small-ball approach whenever Anthony Davis (rest) takes a seat, which is known to happen frequently. In recent years, James has taken on more of a facilitator role to preserve his longevity, but with Davis off the floor, James would be a more significant force inside in these situations. James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all scheduled for rest Thursday against the Timberwolves.
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant’s Playing Status vs. Sixers
Will the Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons trio face the Sixers on Monday?
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/6/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 6, 2022. Gus Kattengell on preseason win, enthusiasm for the team | Pelicans Podcast. Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by the new studio host of the Pelicans radio...
Paul George: Kawhi Leonard Has Gotten Bigger and Stronger
Kawhi Leonard has improved his body to be better than before.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday
Warriors head coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that he doubts Thompson (rest) will scrimmage Thursday, which would rule him out for Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Thompson didn't play in either of the team's preseason games in Japan, and he's likely headed for...
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: No additional torn ligaments
Shepard (knee) did not suffer any ligament tears in addition to his ACL, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Shepard is likely to undergo surgery in one or two weeks, and his recovery timetable will be made somewhat more manageable with the news that he's avoided additional ligament damage. Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Shepard expressed confidence that he has another injury comeback in him, after already having already worked his way back from a torn Achilles to start the 2021 season. The longest tenured Giant will focus his efforts on recovering for the 2023 campaign, which will be his age-30 season. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the coming offseason.
