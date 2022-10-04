Read full article on original website
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to John Wall's Clippers Debut
John Wall made his LA Clippers debut in a pre-season win over the Portland Trail Blazers
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers
LA Clippers point guard John Wall has already emerged as a leader
CBS Sports
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns hospitalized last week, lost 17 pounds due to severe throat infection, per report
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was recently hospitalized due to a severe throat infection that left him struggling to breathe and on bed rest, according to Brian Windhorst. Towns, who missed the opening week of Wolves training camp with the illness, said he didn't get clearance to walk again until Saturday for a team event.
Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is impressed by the work ethic of his new Boston Celtics teammates. The post Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents
Two free agents are expected to sign with the Clippers
Blake Griffin chooses unique new jersey number with Celtics
Blake Griffin is going a bit left with his new jersey number in Boston. The new Celtics big man Griffin revealed on Monday that he will be wearing No. 91 for the coming season. Griffin said that he is doing so as a tribute to retired Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who wore No. 91 on the Chicago Bulls.
‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA
Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen...
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery
Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
CBS Sports
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
CBS Sports
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
