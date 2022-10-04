ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight EXCLUSIVE: Glamorous Hobart-based nurse set to rock the next season of the show as an 'intruder bride'

By Ali Daher
 2 days ago

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the hottest cast to date.

Hobart-based nurse Tayla Winter is set to appear on the 2023 season when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year.

The 27-year-old was spotted filming scenes alongside her groom in Sydney last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJb9L_0iKlZxNa00
Glamorous Hobart based nurse Tayla Winter (pictured)  is set to appear on the 2023 season of Married At First Sight when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year

While little is known about the glamorous bride-to-be, friends describe her as a 'very lovely and caring soul'.

Sources tell Daily Mail Australia the blonde has already made her presence well-known in the group while attending a recent dinner party.

Tayla is one of two 'intruder brides' set to rock the experiment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLcBn_0iKlZxNa00
Tayla, 27, was spotted filming scenes alongside her groom in Sydney last week. Both pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S97gp_0iKlZxNa00
While little is known about the glamorous bride-to-be, friends describe her as a 'very lovely and caring soul' who is the proud of owner of two dogs, Louie and Leo 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMsBK_0iKlZxNa00
Sources tell Daily Mail Australia that the blonde has already made her presence well-known in the group while attending a recent dinner party

Tayla's identity was announced by So Dramatic last month.

Like her fellow cast members, Tayla has switched all of her social media accounts to private as a condition of appearing on the series.

Tayla will be joined by brides Evelyn Ellis, Lyndall Grace, Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield and Alyssa Barmonde.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmubA_0iKlZxNa00
Tayla and her partner will be one of two intruder couples set to rock the experiment

Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd are also starring on the show.

The new season of MAFS will see the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

The new season of Married At First Sight returns to Channel Nine in early 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gB8ZL_0iKlZxNa00
Her groom is yet to be identified. Pictured outside the Skye Suites in Sydney's CBD

Who will star on MAFS in 2023?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbNOA_0iKlZxNa00

Public Relations, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mUAf_0iKlZxNa00

Businesswoman, Brisbane

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8qZv_0iKlZxNa00

Personal trainer, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLweV_0iKlZxNa00

Makeup artist, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VmU34_0iKlZxNa00

Childcare worker, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7lv1_0iKlZxNa00

Marketing agency owner, Gold Coast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MOSb_0iKlZxNa00

Construction manager, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uLJ9_0iKlZxNa00

Insurance consultant, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpY1V_0iKlZxNa00

Senior marketer, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU9R6_0iKlZxNa00

Tradie, Darwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFH46_0iKlZxNa00

Influencer, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZH36n_0iKlZxNa00

CEO, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ttOI5_0iKlZxNa00

Makeup artist, Brisbane

Estate manager, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQGPj_0iKlZxNa00

Marriage Celebrant, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWMTg_0iKlZxNa00

Baker, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ddjn_0iKlZxNa00

Voice over artist, Perth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPbWv_0iKlZxNa00

Dental therapist, Melbourne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pr4B_0iKlZxNa00

Hairdresser, Sydney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGSwI_0iKlZxNa00

Accountant, Perth

Comments / 0

